Feb 16 - Economic growth in Russia should stay dynamic in the first half of this year, but we anticipate that the economy will lose some steam in the second part of the year, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in the report "Russia's Economy Enters 2012 With Strong Momentum, But Growth Will Likely Slow."

"Following 4.2% growth in 2011, we think the slowdown will lead to GDP growth of about 3.5% for the full year," said Standard & Poor's chief economist for Europe Jean-Michel Six.

Initially, we expect that consumption will be boosted by the increase in military salaries and pensions, while inflation, too, should remain moderate in the first half of the year because the government has postponed regulated tariff hikes on electricity and gas prices to July, allowing inflation to stay below 5%.

Later in the year, though, we see growth moderating for several reasons. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is likely to curb credit growth in the second part of the year. This is because inflation will likely accelerate again on the back of the July electricity and gas tariff hikes, which in turn will slow growth in consumer demand. The fixed capital investment outlook is equally uncertain. Investment growth accelerated in the second part of 2011 on the back of a rise in corporate profits and bank lending. This trend will continue in the first part of 2012, but is likely to slow in the following 12 months as bank lending becomes tighter and somewhat more expensive.

Russia's economic growth was stronger last year on the back of strong industrial production, lower unemployment, and buoyant consumer demand, the report says. Nevertheless, capital outflows have accelerated on perceived investment restraints, and political uncertainties about structural reforms. CBR estimates suggest $84 billon of capital outflows in 2011, the second-largest outflow in the history of modern Russia.

"Looking forward, it is difficult in our opinion to see what would slow this rise in capital outflows in 2012," said Mr. Six. "Meanwhile, political uncertainties at home will not necessarily disappear immediately after the presidential elections. There will still be many questions relative to the pace at which the new government will be ready to undertake structural reforms."