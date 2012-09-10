(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based textile and pre-engineered buildings manufacturer Richa Industries Limited's (Richa) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and placed the rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects longer-than-expected delays in the resolution of Richa's disputed forex derivative transaction with ICICI Bank and Fitch's view that this could reduce the company's financial flexibility. The company has reported the forex derivative as a contingent liability in its FY12 (year end March) financials, amounting to around INR176m. Net financial leverage remained high at 5.2x in FY12 (FY11: 4.9x). However, it has been timely servicing its other debt obligations.

The RWE follows the progress made on the resolution of the dispute and reflects Fitch's view that the ratings might be restored to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' should the case be resolved by end-December 2012. The disputed transaction is sub judice before Debt Recovery Tribunal, Mumbai and the Delhi High Court.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- continued delays in the resolution of the dispute and actual derivative liability exceeding the estimated liability of INR176m, coupled with margins pressures leading to adjusted financial leverage exceeding 6x

- any impairment of financial flexibility or liquidity stress

Positive rating action may result from resolution of the dispute, coupled with stable financial performance and liquidity profile.

Rating actions on Richa's bank facilities:

- INR1,060m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'; on RWE

- INR290m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'; on RWE

- INR825.9m long-term loans: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; on RWE