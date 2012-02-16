(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that it expects UK building societies to continue to face pressure on profitability due to longer-than-expected low base rates, strong competition for retail funds and higher than average loan impairment charges. Margins will remain constrained by the building societies' capacity to expand their loan books as a result of the limited availability of funds, particularly wholesale funds. The issue of profitability is particularly important for the mutual sector, whose ability to generate core capital and hence expand business volumes is limited to retained earnings.

Nonetheless, most of the UK building societies rated by Fitch are now on Stable Outlook, following a number of downgrades in November 2011. The Stable Outlooks reflect these societies improved ability to manage their interest rate risk, reduced concentrations in their commercial real estate exposure, and stabilised, albeit weakened, asset quality. These factors should place them in a strong position to deal with expected economic and housing market headwinds. The Negative Outlooks which remain on some of the rated building societies reflect Fitch's expectation of continued pressure on their net interest margins in a generally monoline business model, as well as, in some cases, single name loan concentrations.

Across the sector as a whole, residential mortgages have been performing well, as despite arrears and impairments having increased from the lows reached in the mid 2000s, they remain manageable. New lending has been limited and is focused almost solely on prime owner-occupied properties, at low loan-to-value ratios. Fitch expects asset quality to moderately worsen in the medium term following expected rising levels of unemployment and the stalling economic recovery. The deterioration will depend also on how steeply base rates rise. Conversely, recent proposals to harmonise treatment of loans in arrears across the EU, which emphasis forbearance, are likely to constrain repossession figures.

Liquidity is now strong across all societies in part due to the high minimum requirements imposed by the Financial Services Authority. Liquidity tends to be invested mostly in low risk, low yielding assets, which, compress margins. It is unlikely that the buffers held at most societies will reduce in the short- to medium-term. Funding profiles have improved and become more stable, with loan/deposit ratios in the 95%-100% range. Some societies continue to have some access to the wholesale market, but mostly in a secured form.

Capital levels have been built up to generally strong levels, given the high fragmentation of the loan books, low risk profile of the assets (the risk of which is generally overstated as most societies still report risk weightings under the standardised method for credit risk). Nonetheless, the societies' ability to raise core capital is limited by the lack of capital instruments which are Basel III compliant within the mutual sector.

