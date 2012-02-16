(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected Long-Term Local Currency rating of 'AA+(exp)' to New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency Limited's (LGFA) upcoming first two senior unsecured bonds. The two bonds are listed as follows:

NZD250m maturing 15 December 2017 (NZClear Series Code: LB1217)

NZD50m maturing 15 April 2015 (NZClear Series Code: LB0415)

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The Senior Unsecured Long-term Local Currency rating is at the same level as LGFA's Long-Term Local Currency rating of 'AA+' as New Zealand Dollar nominated issues represent direct, unsecured and unsubordinated instruments. Fitch will assign final ratings on 20 February 2012, the scheduled securities' settlement date.

The LGFA was established in December 2011, with the primary purpose to provide longer-term and cost-efficient funding to local councils. It is 20% share owned by the New Zealand government, and the remaining 80% initially by eighteen local councils.