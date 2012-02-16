(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The notes have been repurchased by the issuer and
cancelled.
-- We have therefore withdrawn our ratings on these notes.
-- Motif Finance (Ireland)'s series 2007-3 and 2007-4 are
constant proportion debt obligation (CPDO) transactions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its credit
ratings on Motif Finance (Ireland) PLC's series 2007-3 and
series 2007-4 (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the issuer's repurchase and
subsequent cancellation of the notes.
Motif Finance (Ireland)'s series 2007-3 and 2007-4 closed in
April 2007 and May 2007, respectively. Their reference
portfolios are based on the on-the-run iTraxx Europe and CDX NA
IG indices.
