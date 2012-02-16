(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- The notes have triggered an unwind event.

-- The noteholders were not repaid principal in full upon redemption.

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on the notes to 'D (sf)'. We subsequently withdrew the rating, the withdrawal to become effective after 30 days.

-- Coriolanus' series 43 is a constant proportion debt obligation (CPDO) transaction, which closed in January 2007.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' and withdrew, effective in 30 days' time, its credit rating on Coriolanus Ltd.'s A$13 million floating-rate notes series 43 (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the triggering of an unwind event under the transaction's documentation. Series 43 has a 10% trigger that is referred to as the "cash-out" trigger. If the net asset value (NAV; sometimes referred to as the "reserve amount") falls below 10%, the transaction is usually unwound by making the notes subject to mandatory redemption. The low NAV means that if the "cash-out" is triggered, the noteholders are likely to suffer principal losses.

We have consequently lowered our rating to 'D' and then withdrawn it, because the mandatory redemption did not result in noteholders receiving full principal. The rating will remain at 'D (sf)' for a period of 30 days before the withdrawal becomes effective.

Coriolanus' series 43 closed in January 2007. Its reference portfolio is based on the on-the-run iTraxx Europe and CDX NA IG indices.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.