We expect K-REIT to maintain its financial risk profile over the next one to two years. In our base-case scenario, we expect leverage (a ratio of adjusted total debt to property portfolio value) to rise to 45% by the end of 2012, from 43.9% as of June 30, 2012. We also anticipate that the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to interest coverage will weaken to about 4.5x, reflecting the higher debt incurred from the trust's acquisition of Ocean Financial Center in December 2011. Nevertheless, despite weakening, the interest coverage ratio will remain consistent with our rating. Our assumptions include a 8%-10% decline in property values, financing cost of 2.5%, minimal capital expenditure, and annual FFO of S$140 million-S$150 million over the next two years.

In our view, the supply of new office space in Singapore and uncertainties in the global financial markets could weaken financial services companies' appetite for leasing space, and increase vacancy. Occupancy in Singapore's central business district (CBD) already weakened to 91.6% as of June 30, 2012, from 93.1% a year ago. K-REIT's properties are fairly new with an average age of about five years. Only 1.5% of the trust's net lettable space is due for rent review in 2012. Therefore, we believe K-REIT will continue to benefit from high occupancy levels and generate predictable cash flows in the next 18 months. As of June 30, 2012, K-REIT's portfolio occupancy rate of 97% was higher than the average CBD occupancy of 91.6%.

Liquidity

We assess K-REIT's liquidity as "adequate," as defined by our criteria. As of June 30, 2012, the trust has cash and cash equivalent of S$148.5 million. We estimate that the trust's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by about 20%, based on the following major assumptions:

-- K-REIT's FFO will be about S$140 million-S$150 million in 2012.

-- The trust will continue to distribute at least 90% of distributable earnings.

-- It seeks to maintain committed undrawn revolving credit facilities of S$25 million, which are available for the next five years.

We believe the trust is well-placed to cope with an unexpected and severe financial shock because of its large portfolio of unencumbered assets and good banking relationships in Singapore. We also expect K-REIT to refinance debt of S$598 million due in one year. Over the next 12 months, K-REIT has significant buffer in its bank covenants, which include maintaining EBITDA interest cover of at least 1.5x and a ratio of total debt to total assets of a maximum of 60%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that K-REIT's leverage will remain below 45% and that the REIT will maintain: its property portfolio consistent with an emphasis on the 'A' to prime-grade office assets; its financial risk profile; and its adequate liquidity.

We may lower the rating if the value of K-REIT's property portfolio substantially declines, reducing the debt covenant buffer, interest rates rise, or rental income falls. A combination of these factors could cause the FFO-to-interest coverage ratio to weaken to 3x or leverage to exceed 45% for a prolonged period. Our downgrade trigger is an FFO-to-interest coverage ratio of 4x.

We may raise the rating if K-REIT meaningfully expands its portfolio of high-quality office properties or adopts a more conservative financial policy.