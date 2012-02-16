(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based insurers ERGO Lebensversicherung AG's (ERGO Life) and DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG's (DKV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has simultaneously affirmed Vorsorge Lebensversicherung AG's (Vorsorge) and Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG's (ERV) IFS ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks on all the ratings are Stable.

ERGO Life, DKV, Vorsorge and ERV are operating insurance companies and 100% subsidiaries of the holding company, ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG (ERGO). Fitch has also affirmed ERGO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.

The rating actions follow the agency's affirmation of Munich Re's IFS rating at 'AA-' (see "Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 06 February 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.) Munich Re is ERGO's 100% shareholder.

ERGO's ratings reflect its core status within Munich Re's operations. ERGO Life and DKV are viewed by Fitch as core to ERGO in terms of their size and strategic importance. Vorsorge and ERV are viewed by Fitch as very important to ERGO as defined within Fitch's group rating methodology.

Key rating drivers for all ratings are the strategic importance of the companies within the Munich Re group and the fact that any change of Munich Re's rating would result in a change of ERGO's and its subsidiaries' ratings.

ERGO is the primary insurance group of Munich Re. At year-end 2010, ERGO had total assets of EUR139.3bn and reported net income of EUR355.2m. Fitch expects that ERGO's reported net income will have remained stable in 2011. Fitch also expects that ERGO maintained strong underwriting profitability in its German non-life business and achieved improvements in its international underwriting profitability. Fitch anticipates that the level of ERGO's new life business in regular premiums will have remained stable in 2011 after a decline in 2010 and 2009.