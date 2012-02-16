(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IBRC Mortgage Bank's
(IBRCMB; 'BB-'/Negative/'B') outstanding EUR800m mortgage
covered securities (MCS) at 'BBB'. The agency has also removed
the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the outstanding covered
bonds.
The affirmation and removal of the RWN follows the agency's
review of the MCS programme following the removal of EUR2.95bn
UK commercial mortgage loans from the cover pool. The UK
commercial loans removed from the pool were mainly (68.0% by
market value MV) secured to non-standard UK commercial assets.
Fitch views this positively, as the agency believes the
commercial assets would have had limited refinancing options in
a stressed market. However, as the programme is in wind down,
increasing concentration risk of Irish and non-standard
commercial assets (currently 18% of the total MV) and increasing
concentration of borrowers in the cover pool may negatively
affect the programme's ability to refinance assets and repay the
MCS in the future should the issuer become insolvent.
The ratings are driven by IBRCMB's Long-term IDR of
'BB-'/RWN and the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 70.0%,
equivalent to one-notch maximum uplift on the covered bonds
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis above IBRCMB's
IDR. This represents an exception from the determination of
Fitch's D-Factor as a weighted assessment of several components,
addressing the asset segregation, liquidity gaps, alternative
management, covered bonds oversight and derivative
counterparties risks. Given IBRCMB's IDR of 'BB-', the covered
bonds can reach a rating of 'BB' on a PD basis. In addition, a
maximum of three notches reflecting recoveries from the cover
pool given a default of the covered bonds can be granted,
allowing the covered bonds to be rated up to 'BBB'. All else
equal, a one-notch downgrade of the IDR would translate into a
one-notch downgrade of the covered bonds rating.
The rating also takes into account the committed
over-collateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the
covered bonds being sufficient to sustain the 'BBB' stress
scenarios applied by Fitch. The OC supporting IBRCMB's MCS's
current 'BB' rating on a PD basis and 'BBB' incorporating
recoveries given default stands at 62.0%. This compares with the
publicly committed level of 62.0% Fitch gives credit to as per
its methodology. Current nominal OC stands at 241.8% or 191.4%
based on prudent market value of the cover assets. The OC
supporting a given rating will be affected, among other things,
by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuances.
As at 31 January 2012, the programme was secured by
commercial real estate mortgage loans equating to EUR2.0bn to 97
borrowers. Approximately 36.1% of IBRCMB's cover pool comprises
loans secured on properties located in Ireland, where 25.3% by
market value (MV) are located in Dublin. The balance of the
cover pool is secured on properties located in the UK where
44.0% by MV are located in London. The properties are
diversified by property type, with the largest concentrations in
retail (46.2%) followed by office (35.8%). Compared to 7 October
2011, the proportion of non-standard property types has
decreased to 15.7% from 45% and is split between hotels (11.9%),
pubs (0.3%) and other property types (3.5%), such as leisure,
medical, educational facilities, car parks and mixed-use assets.
The pool's weighted average (WA) interest coverage ratio of the
pool is 1.98x and the WA loan-to-value ratio is 76.8%, up from
66.4%.
The cover assets WA residual maturity is 3.6 years and the
MCS bonds have a WA residual maturity of 1.7 years.
The MCS programme benefits from the Eligible Liabilities
Guarantee (ELG) scheme which has been extended until the end of
December 2012 and guarantees amounts held in the issuer bank
accounts. While the ELG provides for timely payment under the
scheme, it is possible that the payment default grace period in
IBRCMB's MCS programme may not give sufficient time in the
situation of a claim being made against the ELG scheme in the
event of the insolvency of the account bank provider Irish Bank
Resolution Corporation Limited.
Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover
assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis and
check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides
protection commensurate with the rating.