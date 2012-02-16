(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IL&FS Education and Technology Services Limited's (IETS) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation factors in IETS's growing revenues and robust orderbook with multi-year contracts, providing visibility into future revenue stream. The ratings benefit from IETS' diversified business model with a presence in verticals of multimedia education, instructional and computing technology (ICT) for government, clusters-related project management services to vocational skills training and ICT for healthcare. Some new business initiatives which could potentially become growth drivers include school infrastructure related consultancy and corporate social responsibility consultancy.

Fitch notes that IETS's evolving business model depends upon the nature of contracts that it bags year to year, and thus affects its profitability. The company's consolidated revenues grew by 93% yoy to INR2,679m in FY11 (financial year ending March), and the expected growth rate in FY12 is over 80%, over a larger revenue base. However, EBITDA margins are likely to decline to 17%-18% in FY12 from 23.5% in FY11 (FY10: 28.1%) due to a higher share of lower-margin ICT and other contracts.

IETS' ratings continue to reflect the support of its parent company - Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable), which directly owns 72.4% equity in IETS. Also, IL&FS has provided an undertaking to IETS's banker that it will continue to hold at least 51% of the shareholding in IETS till the loan term.

The ratings are constrained by the significantly higher working capital requirements for the government ICT business. IETS has a stretched debtors' cycle, with 56.6% of debtors more than six months, due to large receivables from government. Hence, Fitch expects IETS to generate negative consolidated free cash flow in FY12-FY14 and higher net financial leverage than 0.25x in FY11 (FY10: 1.4x). However, the financial leverage is expected to remain comfortable for the rating category.

The ratings are also constrained by the execution risk on IETS's capex of INR2.27bn over FY11-FY14, in its JV with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). However, Fitch believes that the funding structure is comfortable with subsidised loans, grants and equity from NSDC and IETS, and loan repayments starting only from FY15. Also, as education has become an attractive investment theme, many new companies are entering into this sector to leverage the growth, leading to increased competition.

Positive rating action may result from successful execution of IETS's capex and the company's ability to manage working capital cycle leading to an increase in the scale without a significant increase in financial leverage coupled with continued parent support. Negative rating action may result from a sustained decline in the company's operating EBITDA margin and/or any debt-led capex, leading to a significant deterioration of its net financial leverage to 3.5x or above, and/ or a significant deterioration in IL&FS' credit profile or a weakening of IETS and IL&FS linkages.

Incorporated in 1997, IETS is the education technology and training arm of IL&FS. IETS earned a net income of INR377m in FY11 (FY10: INR254.2m).

Fitch has also affirmed IETS's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR1,600m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR250m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR600m non-fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR300m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'