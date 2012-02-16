(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IL&FS Clusters Development Initiative Limited's (CDI) INR150m fund-based working capital facilities and INR50m non-fund-based working capital facilities at 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'.

The ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by CDI's parent company - IL&FS Technology and Education Services Limited (IETS, a 100% stake, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable) for the former's bank facilities. IETS is a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable).

