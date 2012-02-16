(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The Spanish house price correction looks set to continue for at least another year.

-- Lenders have become more conservative under the pressure of nonperforming assets, and prepayment rates have suffered as a result.

-- Long-term delinquencies have stabilized but our economic outlook for Spain suggests that this may be temporary.

-- Our ratings in Spanish RMBS remain unaffected by our downgrade of Spain, because of the ratings uplift above the sovereign allowed under our criteria.

-- Our sovereign-related CreditWatch negative actions on Spanish banks may translate into downgrades in Spanish RMBS in the coming months.

The Spanish house price correction shows no signs of relenting for at least another year, as the scales of supply and demand tip heavily toward supply, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Q4 2011 Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) index report, published today.

Consequently, nonperforming assets on lenders' balance sheets have reached their highest levels since 1994, which will further test the performance of outstanding transactions as lenders become more hesitant to grant mortgages.

For instance, our prepayment rate index in Q4 2011 reached its lowest level yet at 3.75%, dropping from 4.07% in Q3 2011, and from 5.47% a year ago.

Moreover, although long-term delinquencies have stabilized (albeit at a high level), our economic outlook for the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1) suggests that this may be a temporary respite, with unemployment posing the biggest threat to loan performance.

Nonetheless, our ratings in Spanish RMBS remain unaffected by our recent downgrade of Spain (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A1'; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012). This is because the maximum achievable rating for transactions with assets in Spain remains 'AAA' as we generally cap European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) structured finance ratings at six notches above our rating on the related sovereign, if it is at investment grade (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on April 8, 2011).

However, we are currently assessing counterparty risk in the Spanish RMBS transactions that we rate, in light of our downgrade of 15 Spanish financial institutions (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision," published on Feb. 13, 2012). Consequently, we may see further downward ratings migration in Spanish RMBS in the coming months (see "Bank And Sovereign Downgrades Trigger CreditWatch Actions For European Structured Finance In Fourth-Quarter 2011," published on Feb. 9, 2012).

