(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Mortgages No. 7 PLC's currency swap obligations referencing USD82.5m class B1a notes, due May 2034, a rating of 'AA-sf' with a Stable Outlook.

The referenced notes, rated 'AA-sf' with Stable Outlook, were issued from Paragon Mortgages No. 7 PLC.

The rating is based on Fitch's assessment that the currency swap payment obligations rank pro rata and equally with the referenced notes. Consequently, the credit profile of the currency swap payment obligations is consistent with the Long-term rating of the referenced note.

To determine the appropriate rating, Fitch analysed the swap agreement and the underlying transaction documents in conjunction with its criteria report, entitled "Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations on an SPV in Structured Finance Transactions" dated 11 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The payment obligations to the currency swap counterparty include the interim and final principal payments required to redeem the notes and the floating-rate payments necessary to pay ongoing interest on the notes (issuer's payment obligations). Fitch's rating does not address any swap termination payments due by the issuer to the currency swap counterparty.