Rationale

The outlook revision reflects Picard's consistent track record of strong operating performances throughout the economic cycle owing to steady growth and profitability levels which compare well with peers. We now view the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our criteria define the term, compared with our previous assessment of it as "fair." We could raise the group's rating by one notch over the next 12 months, taking into account its revised business risk profile, if operating performance remains healthy and if the group manages to improve its interest cover ratio to a level commensurate with a higher rating.

At a time when most food retailers' results are deteriorating, Picard has demonstrated good resilience. Its revenues have grown steadily thanks to a combination of new openings and robust like-for-like growth. As a result, Picard's market share has increased consistently over the past 20 years, reaching 18.5% in 2011. Furthermore, the group has maintained solid profitability despite difficult economic conditions in France and volatile commodity prices. It has demonstrated its ability to negotiate better purchasing terms with its suppliers, and control its operating costs while expanding its store network.

Picard's business risk profile remains constrained by its lack of geographic diversification--96% of its revenues came from France in 2012. That said, the home consumption segment of the French frozen food market has so far exhibited limited volatility, displaying a decline equal to or less than 1% only three times since 1991. We remain cautious, however, considering that austerity and rising unemployment will squeeze French households over the next 12 months.

We continue to view Picard's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," since deleveraging prospects are limited. The repayment of banking debt will be offset by the growing weight of accruing interest instruments, namely payment-in-kind (PIK) notes and mandatory redeemable preferred shares (MRPS). As a result, we forecast that Picard's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain close to 8x over the next 24 months, unless repayments exceed the current schedule. On the positive side, Picard should keep generating strong free operating cash flows (FOCF), thanks to its high profitability and its limited capital expenditure (capex) needs. A further support for the group's financial risk profile and rating is its interest cover ratio, which reached 2.3x on March 31, 2012.

Liquidity

We view Picard's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our estimate that its liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

On March 31, 2012, we assessed liquidity sources at approximately EUR310 million. These included:

-- EUR151 million of cash and cash equivalents;

-- EUR50 million of an undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in October 2016; and

-- About EUR110 million of funds from operations (FFO).

On the same date, we estimated Picard's liquidity needs over the following 12 months to be around EUR130 million, comprising:

-- About EUR50 million of forecast debt repayment, including the cash repaid under the excess cash flow clause;

-- About EUR30 million of seasonal working capital variation; and

-- About EUR50 million of capex.

The debt maturity schedule is well spread, in our view, since the EUR377 million bullet tranche B and the EUR290 million notes mature in October 2017 and October 2018, respectively.

Recovery analysis

We have revised our recovery rating to '4' from '5' on the EUR300 million senior notes due 2018 issued by one of Picard's holding companies, Picard BondCo. The recovery rating of '4' indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also raised the issue rating on the senior notes by one notch to 'B' from 'B-', bringing it into line with the corporate credit rating on Picard.

The debt rating on the PIK notes, issued by Picard's other holding company Picard PIKCo--amounting to about EUR105 million on March 31, 2012--remains unchanged at 'CCC+', two notches below our corporate credit rating on Picard. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.

Our updated recovery analysis now envisages a simulated default in 2016, compared with 2014 in our previous analysis. Given the robust performance of the business in recent years, we assume that the company would not default before 2016 in our hypothetical default scenario. Our revision of the recovery rating on the EUR300 million senior notes reflects our expectation of higher recovery prospects on the notes at the point of default, given that we forecast a lower amount of senior secured bank debt ranking ahead of the notes by 2016 as a result of the amortizing feature on the term loan A.

Our recovery and issue ratings reflect our valuation of Picard as a going concern, underpinned by our view of its leading position in the French frozen food market, its resilient business model, and low exposure to economic cycles. Our recovery and issue ratings on the senior notes due 2018 are constrained by the notes' subordination to Picard's sizable senior secured credit facilities. Our ratings are further constrained by what we view as a particularly weak security package provided to noteholders, and the absence of guarantees from operating companies. Our recovery and issue ratings on the proposed PIK notes reflect their structural subordination to all the other debt facilities.

Our hypothetical default scenario contemplates a default in 2016, mainly as a result of the company's rapid store expansion program and highly leveraged financial profile. Under our assumptions, we calculate a stressed enterprise value of EUR685 million.

We then deduct from the stressed enterprise value about EUR55 million of priority claims, consisting principally of enforcement costs and finance leases. The resulting net stressed enterprise value of about EUR630 million is first available to the senior secured credit facilities lenders, which amount to EUR475 million at our simulated point of default, including the fully drawn EUR30 million RCF, and pre-petition interest. This leaves about EUR155 million of residual value for the EUR300 million noteholders, totaling EUR314 million, including prepetition interest. This results in our recovery rating of '4' on the EUR300 million senior notes due 2018. This, in turn, leaves no residual value for PIK noteholders, resulting in our recovery rating of '6' on the PIK notes.

While this is not our central recovery scenario, we believe a default caused by product contamination could negatively impact recovery prospects for the senior notes.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation, under our base-case scenario, that Picard will continue to display solid operating performances over the next 12 to 18 months despite challenging market conditions. We also believe that the company's operating resilience will enable it to sustain solid FOCF generation and adequate liquidity, despite our expectation of ongoing high leverage. Our base-case scenario for fiscal 2013 (ending in March) includes low- to mid-single digit revenue growth and a stable reported EBITDA margin.

We might upgrade Picard if the adjusted EBITDA-to-interest ratio exceeded 2.5x, which corresponds to a ratio of about 3x excluding the accruing interests on the PIK notes. This would suppose the group's market share continuing to increase, like-for-like revenue growth remaining positive, and profitability staying at current elevated levels.

We might revise the outlook to stable if the current trend of positive operating developments appeared unsustainable or if financial policy became more aggressive, potentially resulting in a weakening of financial metrics or liquidity. Failure to improve the interest coverage ratio in line with our expectations for a higher rating could also result in a revision of the outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Picard Groupe S.A.S.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--

Picard PIKco. S.A.

Senior Unsecured CCC+

Recovery Rating 6

Upgraded

To From

Picard Bondco S.A.

Senior Unsecured B B-

Recovery Rating 4 5