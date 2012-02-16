(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on German tour operator TUI AG (B-/Stable/--) remain unchanged following TUI's announcement of the sale of part of its investment in shipper Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG (BB-/Negative/--).

In our view, the ensuing likely cash inflow of EUR700 million should improve TUI's liquidity balance, which we view as a prerequisite to maintain the 'B-' rating with a stable outlook. We expect to revise our liquidity assessment when TUI receives the proceeds and makes available more detailed plans on management of upcoming debt maturities.

Although we think this transaction will have a positive effect on TUI's liquidity, we note that a higher rating would require TUI's adjusted leverage to decrease to below 6x on a sustainable basis, which in our view is unlikely in the near term.