(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based asset management company ZAO Leader's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings.

The affirmations reflect the company's still unleveraged balance sheet and reasonable through-the-cycle performance. In addition, the IDRs are supported by Leader's close relationship with its key client, Gazfund, which has benefited the company's business volumes and performance. Furthermore, Fitch believes there is a significant possibility of liquidity support, in case of need, from affiliated entities, including Leader's direct majority shareholder, Insurance Company of Gas Industry SOGAZ (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'BB+'/Stable).

At the same time, the IDRs also reflect Leader's limited third-party franchise, and the potential for the company to become more exposed to the business and political risks inherent in the operations of its ultimate parent, Bank Rossiya (unrated), and the bank's shareholders.

Leader currently has no debt, and its financial plan does not envisage any borrowings. The company's equity/assets ratio was a very high 93% at end-2011 (based on statutory accounts), with liabilities comprising pre-paid management fees. During the past three years, Leader has taken on financial obligations relating to repo agreements and performance guarantees, but in each case these were one-off, short-term transactions, and manageable in size relative to the company's balance sheet.

Leader's asset management operations are heavily dependent on Gazfund (a pension fund created by Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable)), which accounted for the majority of assets under management and total fee income during 2011. Leader's revenues fell by 49% in 2011 (based on statutory accounts) as a result of a reduction in fees paid by Gazfund and weaker market performance. However, the company still remained profitable, with a return on average equity of 7% (2010: 26%).

Leader's equity base of RUB3.4bn (USD110m) at end-2011 has been built up as a result of consistently solid operating profits, supported by Gazfund fees and income earned on the company's proprietary securities portfolio (which accounted for 85% of assets at end-Q311). Internal capital generation is likely to slow following the renegotiation of Gazfund's fees in 2011, and will be more dependent on the performance of the securities book, cost controls and ability to attract new clients.

To date, the majority of proprietary investments have been moderate risk, primarily comprising bonds of leading Russian companies. However, in 2010 the company also took on a large non-core equity position; this was disposed of in 2011, although cash payment for the asset is only due in 2012. In Fitch's view, there is a high probability that this investment was undertaken for the benefit of related parties.

Leader is 75% owned by SOGAZ, which in turn is indirectly 51% owned by Bank Rossiya. Bank Rossiya is owned by a number of private individuals, who in Fitch's view are politically well connected, and the bank has acquired, through its subsidiaries, substantial non-banking assets which potentially give rise to material risks for all group entities. At the same time, Fitch notes that to date Leader's balance sheet has only been used to a limited extent to support broader group activities.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Leader has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Leader.