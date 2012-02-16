(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- After posting very weak second-half 2011 results, European carmaker Peugeot's year-end credit ratios were below our threshold for the ratings.

-- We believe that Peugeot's ability to reduce debt this year will primarily depend on asset disposals.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the 'BB+/B' long- and short-term ratings on Peugeot.

-- The negative outlook reflects our views of both execution risk on planned divestments and the operational challenges that Peugeot faces in the cyclical and highly competitive European auto industry.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on France-incorporated European auto manufacturer Peugeot S.A. (PSA) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on PSA.

The outlook revision reflects our view that PSA's cash flow coverage ratios are currently lower than what we consider to be commensurate with the 'BB+' rating, and that its ability to reduce debt in the near term relies primarily on divestments, because the likelihood of PSA generating positive free operating cash flow this year appears low. Reported industrial net debt on Dec. 31, 2011, had increased by some EUR2 billion year-on-year following free operating cash flow (FOCF) of negative EUR1.6 billion in 2011. Consequently, we revised our assessment of PSA's financial risk profile to "significant" from "intermediate," in accordance with our criteria. We consider that PSA's recent weak operating performance is likely to continue in 2012 as a result of its high operating leverage, negative volume growth, and stiff competition in its European home market this year.

The ratings on PSA reflect our view, under our base-case scenario, that the group's core automotive operations will report minimal positive operating earnings in 2012, in a European car market where sales are likely to be down by at least 5% over the year. We expect steady contributions from PSA's captive finance subsidiary, Banque PSA Finance and its two industrial subsidiaries, Faurecia and Gefco in 2012. Second-half results are also likely to be slightly better than first-half figures in the automotive division, thanks partly to an upward revision in the group's cost-cutting program to EUR1 billion. In our base case, Peugeot should consequently generate recurring operating income on a full-year basis above EUR1 billion, falling only slightly short of the EUR1.3 billion posted in 2011.

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in the coming 12 months, if we consider that PSA is not able to demonstrate a near-term ability to improve its ratio of FFO to debt to about 25%--the level we see as commensurate with the current rating.

We could lower the ratings on PSA if a potential recession in Europe extends through 2012 or if PSA fails to deliver on divestments that we expect should exceed EUR1 billion in 2012. Even in our base-case scenario of slow but positive economic growth in Europe in 2012, any marked improvement in PSA's credit ratios would likely only stem from further progress in its asset streamlining, including divestments and plant closures, as well as a conservative approach to capex, dividends, and working capital management.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see clear evidence of improving credit ratios, specifically FFO to debt to above 25%, which will partly depend on sufficiently supportive industry conditions but also on PSA's demonstrated ability to reduce its debt.

