Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings says that it is monitoring the actions of the parties to the structured finance (SF) deals that are associated with the Italian banks that were recently downgraded (see "Fitch Downgrades 7 Italian Mid-sized Banks; Affirms 2", dated 28 August 2012, and "Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Veneto Banca's Ratings", dated 31 August 2012, both available on www.fitchratings.com). A complete list of the banks and the related SF transactions is available at the end of this commentary.

The banks perform the role of servicer in the related SF transactions and therefore a downgrade in their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) indicates an increased risk of servicer discontinuity, especially for those banks that are no longer rated at investment grade. To mitigate this risk, the transaction documentation envisages remedial actions, such as the appointment of a back-up servicer, being taken upon the downgrade of the servicer below a certain rating threshold, typically set at 'BBB-'.

Following the downgrade, Fitch contacted the relevant parties involved in the SF transactions to understand whether effective remedial actions will be implemented. The agency has been informed that all the affected banks have initiated, themselves or through the back-up servicer facilitators (where appointed), the process of identifying and appointing a back-up servicer, in line with the transaction documentation.

Fitch expects the back-up servicers to be engaged in the coming weeks and will provide an update and comment further upon the completion of the appointments.

The transactions being monitored are:

Banca Carige ('BB+'/Negative/'B') for Argo Mortgage S.r.l. and Argo Mortgage 2 S.r.l.

Banca Popolare di Milano ('BBB-'/Negative/'F3') for BPM Securitisation 2 S.r.l.

Fitch notes that Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) is hedging guarantor in Carismi Finance S.r.l. and Pontormo Mortgages S.r.l., and that Banca Akros (part of the BPM group) continues to post collateral in line with Fitch's Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza ('BB+'/Negative/'B') for Berica Residential MBS 1 S.r.l., Berica 5 Residential MBS S.r.l., Berica 6 Residential MBS S.r.l., Berica 8 Residential MBS S.r.l. and Berica 9 Residential MBS S.r.l.

Credito Valtellinese ('BB+'/Negative/'B') and Credito Artigiano S.p.A. ('BB+'/Negative/'B') for Quadrivio Finance S.r.l., Quadrivio RMBS 2011 S.r.l. and Quadrivio SME 2012 S.r.l.

Veneto Banca S.c.p.a. (unrated; ratings of 'BB+'/Negative/'B' withdrawn on 31 August 2012) for Claris Finance 2007 S.r.l., Claris Finance 2008 S.r.l., Claris RMBS 2011 S.r.l. and Claris SME 2011 S.r.l.

