(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 -
-- We consider that F&C Asset Management PLC's
(F&C) financial profile remains weak, with relatively weak cash
flow coverage and high balance sheet leverage.
-- We do not expect to see material improvement in F&C's
debt service and leverage metrics over the next 12 months.
-- Therefore, we are lowering our long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on F&C to 'BB+/B'. We are also
lowering our rating on F&C's junior subordinated debt to 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects the absence of near-term debt
maturities and our expectation that F&C's debt service and
leverage metrics will not deteriorate over the one-year outlook
horizon.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on
U.K.-based asset manager F&C Asset Management PLC (F&C) to
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is stable. In addition, we
lowered the rating on F&C's junior subordinated debt to 'B+'
from 'BB'.
The rating action reflects our view that F&C's persistently
weak cash flow coverage and high balance sheet leverage will
show little improvement over the one-year outlook horizon. While
we recognize that F&C's multi-year transition plan, announced in
October 2011, has the potential to gradually improve its
financial profile and refocus its strategic priorities on "core"
institutional market segments, we note the execution risks in
the context of continued market uncertainty and the long
implementation cycle of the plan.
The ratings on F&C reflect Standard & Poor's view of its
relatively weak profitability and cash flow, high balance sheet
leverage, weak fund flow track record, and uneven investment
performance across product groups. The ratings are supported by
its competitive market position in the institutional segment,
diversity of its product offerings, and absence of short-term
debt.
F&C is a midsize U.K.-based asset manager with reported
assets under management (AUM) of GBP100.1 billion ($158 billion)
at Dec. 31, 2011. F&C's AUM are biased toward insurance clients
(54% of AUM), but this concentration is partially mitigated by
long-term exclusivity contracts, expiring between October 2013
and October 2015, that require significant notice for a
withdrawal of funds by these clients. We note, however, that
Millennium BCP, a major insurance client, is able to
terminate its insurance and sub-advisory contracts at much
shorter notice. We further note that Friends Life has given F&C
12-months notice of its intention to withdraw GBP2.3 billion of
assets.
F&C remains highly leveraged relative to peers and debt
service metrics are low relative to similarly rated asset
managers. We note that management has stated that it wishes to
allocate free cash to reduce debt over the medium term. Our
base-case expectation is that F&C's gross interest coverage
ratio (EBITDA-to-interest expense) will remain around 4x over
the next 12 months. Contingent on management's execution of
announced debt reduction plans, we expect this ratio to improve
to around 5x by end-2013. We expect that the debt-to-EBITDA
ratio will remain around 3x over the next 12 months with a
gradual improvement to the 2.6x-2.7x level by end-2013. We note
that F&C has satisfactory liquidity and has no short-term debt
due.
F&C's AUM at end-2011 was down 5.4% over the prior year due
to uneven investment performance (with particular weakness in
equities) and net outflows. We consider that F&C has a weak
long-term track record of attracting net new money. Increased
market volatility since June 2011, coupled with external
event-driven client developments and corporate uncertainty early
in the year related to board changes, have, in our opinion, led
to a reversal of the tentative turnaround in net inflows seen in
2010. During 2011, net outflows excluding insurance assets
totaled GBP1.3 billion versus GBP0.3 billion of net inflows in
2010. While we continue to expect a difficult environment for
fund flows, a degree of certainty regarding the strategic
direction of the firm should help investor confidence.
F&C's focus on institutional assets (84% of AUM, including
the insurance assets) and fixed income (59% of AUM) results in a
relatively low average fee margin compared with peers. We
consider that operating margins and cash flow are weaker than
peers with a similar mix of institutional/fixed income AUM.
However, we note management's continued focus on cost alignment
and on expanding incremental profit margin (as opposed to fee
margin) through scalable products.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that F&C's debt
service and leverage metrics will not deteriorate over the
one-year outlook horizon. We consider that F&C's transition plan
will gradually, over the longer term, place its financial
profile on a more sustainable footing.
We could lower the ratings if we expect that debt service
and leverage measures will weaken. We could also lower the
ratings if we observe a substantial setback in fund flows. The
ratings could also come under pressure if F&C's strategic focus
on institutional clients fails to result in new mandates on a
consistent basis.
We could revise the outlook to positive if F&C demonstrates
progress on delivering on its strategic plan, and improving fund
flows and investment performance, combined with a material
improvement in its financial profile.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004
-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept.
15, 2008