Feb 16 -
-- French cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl (Ypso) has
completed its issue of EUR360.2 million of senior secured notes
due 2019.
-- The successful issue and Ypso's implementation of the
amendment, and extension of some of its bank debt maturities on
Feb. 15, 2012, enable the prepayment or refinancing of a large
part of its near-term debt amortization, and in turn alleviate
the current liquidity squeeze.
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on
Ypso to 'B' from 'CCC+' and removing the rating from CreditWatch
positive. We are also affirming our issue rating of 'B' on
Ypso's EUR360.2 million senior secured notes.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Ypso may face
a pronounced increase in funding costs in the coming years, and
our concerns about its ability to proactively refinance its debt
maturing from 2014 onward.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its
long-term corporate credit rating on France's sole cable
operator Ypso Holding Sarl (Ypso) to 'B' from 'CCC+'. We also
removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications,
where we placed it on July 22, 2011. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the
EUR360.2 million senior secured notes issued by Luxembourg-based
special purpose vehicle (SPV) Numericable Finance & Co. S.C.A.
(not rated). We also affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the
EUR360.2 million C facility, onlent with the issue proceeds to
Ypso France S.A.S., a direct subsidiary of Ypso Holding Sarl.
The recovery rating on the C facility is unchanged at '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
prospects in the event of a payment default. We have not
assigned a corporate credit rating to Numericable Finance & Co.,
nor have we assigned a recovery rating to the senior secured
notes.
The rating actions follow Ypso's announcement of its
successful issue of EUR360.2 million of senior secured notes due
in 2019 and the two-year extension of a large part of its
exposure under existing credit facilities in 2012-2014. We
understand that Ypso will use the proceeds of the notes to
prepay part of its existing credit facilities.
We see the completion of this refinancing plan, which also
includes a covenant reset and the creation of a new revolving
credit facility (RCF), as an important step that has enabled
Ypso to improve its debt maturity profile and financial
flexibility. Still, we note the very high coupon of 12.385%
attached to the senior secured notes--which were priced to yield
13%--potentially makes further access to capital markets
uneconomical for Ypso.
The negative outlook signals that we could lower the rating
by one notch by the end of first-quarter 2013 if Ypso's funding
costs or refinancing activity diverge significantly from our
base case. We believe the very high yield on Ypso's recently
issued senior secured notes could pave the way for a rise in
Ypso's interest costs as it continues refinancing its debt
maturities at higher rates. In turn, we believe that this could
lead Ypso to record significantly less than the EUR110 million
FOCF annually and adequate covenant headroom that we expect in
our base case. Alternatively, if concerns over refinancing costs
deter the group's management from proactively refinancing debt
2014-2017 maturities, we could downgrade Ypso because we see
such future refinancing as necessary for the group to maintain
an adequate liquidity position.
We believe Ypso is likely to meet its 2012-2013 financial
obligations.
We could revise the outlook to stable in the next 12 months
if the group successfully refinanced a substantial part of its
senior bank debt maturing from June 2014 onward, while
preserving sound FOCF generation in line with our base case, and
sustaining resilient operating performance and adequate
liquidity.
