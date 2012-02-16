BRIEF-Oman United Insurance board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2lG29DO) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Spanish RMBS
* Moody's :Spanish RMBS performance worsened slightly during December 2011
* Board recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2lG29DO) Further company coverage:
* Says plans to launch 17 projects worth 41.8 billion baht ($1.19 billion) this year
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 169.6 million lira versus 165.2 million lira year ago