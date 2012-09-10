Rationale

Cabot Financial is an intermediate nonoperating holding company (NOHC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Cabot Credit Management Ltd. Our ratings on Cabot Financial reflect the credit profile (group credit profile; GCP) of the consolidated group (Cabot) and our view that its main operating subsidiary, Cabot Financial (UK) Ltd., is "core" to the group. The ratings on Cabot Financial also reflects our view that there appears to be no material barriers to cash flows from the operating subsidiaries to the NOHC once the existing senior facilities are repaid.

Our assessment of the GCP reflects Cabot's monoline focus on the U.K. distressed unsecured consumer debt purchase market. In our opinion, this is subject to material reputational, regulatory, and operational risks. The ratings also take into account the increase in leverage (by debt to tangible equity) that would result if the proposed senior secured bond is issued. Although we expect the group to build on its track record of improving cash flow generation, we anticipate that EBITDA coverage of cash interest expense will remain weak for the ratings over the near term. We also note that the current build-up phase of the company's receivables portfolio constrains net cash flow generation after we deduct acquisition spend. We view as positive rating factors the group's leading market position, potential economies of scale and revenue diversification through its contingent debt collection activities, and emphasis on semiperforming portfolios (i.e., over 50% of accounts have made a payment in three of the past four months). These portfolios have more-stable annuity-like cash flows.

Cabot is a leading purchaser of distressed consumer debt in the U.K. Its primary focus is on retail banking institutions. In addition to debt purchasing activities, Cabot has a smaller, commission-based, debt collection business (on behalf of third parties). This business stems from its merger with Apex Credit Management in 2011 and its earlier acquisition of an Irish operation. Cabot had a portfolio of receivables of about GBP280 million (fair value) at end-June 2012, and approximately 3.3 million customer accounts.

In common with its closest U.K. peer, Lowell Group Ltd. (BB-/Stable), Cabot is exposed to material credit risk because it holds distressed receivables. Mispricing of portfolios at the time of purchase is a key risk for players in the market as actual cash collections may fall short of original expectations. We have observed that competitive pressures in the market can occasionally lead to uneconomical pricing, which has led to volatile profitability for a number of peers in recent years. Changes in macroeconomic conditions could also affect actual collections. Despite continued pressure on U.K. households from the difficult macroeconomic environment, we take comfort from Cabot's established pricing process and consider that the group's pricing model has a solid track record of predicting actual collections.

We consider regulatory and operational risks to be the main risks the company faces. This is due to the regulatory system in which the company operates, the importance that vendors attach to the reputation of the potential debt purchasers and collectors, generally higher employee turnover in the industry, and, finally, the reliance on information technology (IT) platforms as a central part of the company's processes. We consider that the company has an adequate control framework in place to manage this risk, demonstrated by its track record--few complaints against it have been upheld and it has no outstanding disputes with the U.K. Office of Fair Trading (OFT).

Despite the strain on U.K. households since 2008, gross collections have increased steadily between the year ending in December 2008 and the year ending in December 2011. If we combine Apex and Cabot on a pro forma basis, the group's compound annual growth rate for this period stands at 12.6%. On the same basis, cash flow as measured by EBITDA plus portfolio amortization has also increased gradually and reached about GBP89 million in 2011, from GBP61 million in 2008.

Cabot's leverage at end-December 2011, measured as the ratio of gross debt to tangible equity (including shareholder loan notes), was moderate at 1.1x. However, pro forma figures based on the new financing structure indicate that the ratio will increase markedly in full-year 2012, to around 3.5x. If earnings retention develops as we expect, we anticipate that this will decrease to around the 2x level by 2014. Our view is also supported by the expected absence of dividend payments in the coming years to support business growth.

That said, we consider that cash flow (defined as EBITDA plus portfolio amortization) coverage of cash interest expense will remain weak for the ratings at around 4x-4.5x over the next two years. Our view of Cabot's earnings profile factors in the estimated remaining collections (ERC) of the company's back book (GBP601 million on June 30, 2012), which should allow the company to continue to generate cash over the medium term, even if it makes no additional portfolio purchases, a scenario we see as unlikely.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the proposed GBP265 million senior secured second-lien term notes is 'BB' (one notch above the counterparty credit rating on Cabot). The recovery rating is '2', indicating that we expect between 70%-90% of principal to be recovered in the event of a payment default.

The notes are to be issued by Cabot Financial (Luxembourg) S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cabot Financial. They are jointly and severally guaranteed by Cabot Credit Management Ltd., Cabot Financial, and all of Cabot Financial's material subsidiaries (including operating subsidiaries Cabot Financial (UK) Ltd. and Apex Credit Management Ltd.). Under the new financing structure, external debt consists of the GBP265 million notes and a super-senior GBP50 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF). (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report, "Cabot Financial Ltd.'s Recovery Rating Profile".)

Outlook

The stable outlook on Cabot Financial reflects our expectation that Cabot's GCP will be supported by sustained growth in total collections, leading to a gradual improvement in cash flow coverage and leverage metrics. It also reflects our expectation that there will be no barriers to cash flow within the group and the "restricted group" as defined in the proposed financing structure will remain unchanged.

We could lower the ratings if debt to tangible equity failed to decrease in the next two years closer to 2x or if cash flow coverage of cash interest expense falls materially below the 4x level. We could also lower the ratings if we see evidence of a failure in Cabot's control framework, adverse changes in the regulatory environment, or a worsening in collections against management's expectations.

We consider the prospect of a positive rating action to be remote at present. We could consider an upgrade if we observed a material reduction in the company's leverage, sustained growth in cash flow generation, and successful diversification into new customer segments over time.

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Cabot Financial Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--

Cabot Financial (Luxembourg) S.A.

Senior Secured

GBP265 mil nts due 12/31/2019* BB

Recovery Rating 2

*Guaranteed by Cabot Financial Ltd.