OVERVIEW

-- JLOC 38 LLC. is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities.

-- The loan-to-value ratio of the class B notes has improved significantly, reflecting progress in the recovery of the transaction's underlying loans.

-- We have raised to 'AAA (sf)' our rating on class B and affirmed our 'BBB- (sf)' rating on class C.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'A (sf)' its rating on the class B notes issued under the JLOC 38 LLC. transaction, and affirmed its 'BBB- (sf)' rating on class C (see list below). The class A notes have already been fully redeemed. We lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on class D on Jan. 15, 2010, and withdrew our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X on Jan. 24, 2012, in accordance with our updated criteria for rating IO securities.

With respect to 26 of the 34 loans that initially backed the notes, the loans were repaid by their respective maturity dates or the sales of the collateral properties were completed after the loans defaulted. The 26 loans originally represented about 85% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes. The proceeds were used to redeem the principal on the notes in sequential order and, as a result, the class A notes were fully redeemed on the payment date in January 2012.

We have revised downward our assessment of the value of the property backing one of the transaction's eight remaining loans after considering the performance of the property, as well as the status of its sale. The loan, which defaulted in September 2011, originally represented about 2% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes. We currently assume the value of the property backing the defaulted loan to be about 51% of our initial underwriting value, compared with about 55% of our initial underwriting value when we last assessed the property's value in July 2011. Meanwhile, we currently assume the combined value of the properties backing all eight remaining loans to be about 62% of our initial underwriting value.

We today raised our rating on class B because, although we lowered our assumption for the value of the property backing the loan that defaulted in September 2011, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the class B notes--based on our revised total underwriting value for the properties backing the eight remaining loans--has improved markedly due to either repayment of the underlying loans or progress in their recovery.

Meanwhile, we affirmed our rating on class C after considering our revised assumption for the likely collection amount from the properties backing the transaction's eight remaining loans. We intend to continue monitoring primarily the status of the repayment of these eight loans.

JLOC 38 LLC. is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The notes were originally secured by loans extended to 34 obligors. The loans were initially backed by 105 real estate properties and real estate trust certificates. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity in April 2016 for the class B and C notes.

