Under our criteria, STLC is a government-related entity (GRE). We assess STLC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'b+', and incorporate one notch of uplift to reflect our opinion that the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Russian government is "moderate".

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we consider STLC's link with the Russian Federation to be "strong". The state fully owns STLC via the Ministry of Transport. Although the government's plans for its stake in STCL are developing, our understanding is that there are currently no plans to privatize the company before 2015. The link is supported by the Ministry of Transport's strong supervision and coordination of STLC's strategy and key decisions.

We think STLC has "limited importance" for the Russian federal government. STLC is one of the government's policy tools to stimulate demand for domestically produced road-building machines and public transport vehicles, and to support the modernization of the transport sector.

STLC was established by the Russian government in 2001, but gained importance in 2009 when it benefited from a capital injection from the federal budget to provide subsidized leasing finance to corporate users of domestically manufactured road-building and transport equipment. Since 2011, STLC has rapidly increased its commercial leasing activity with more flexible terms than subsidized lease contracts. In 2011, net investment in leases increased by a substantial 4.5x to Russian ruble (RUB) 21.7 billion ($682 million or EUR548 million) to make STLC the fifth-largest leasing company in Russia (thirteenth largest as year-end 2010). By the second quarter of 2012, the figure had grown to RUB27 billion. The share of commercial leasing in net leasing investment had increased to 73.5% as of year-end 2011, from 35% as of year-end 2010.

STLC enjoys a good market position in the Russian leasing market, in particular in the areas of road-construction machinery and equipment and railroad transport and equipment. STLC has strong capitalization and a rather low debt-to-equity ratio of less than 3, which compares well with that of peers. Asset quality has been robust: as of year-end 2011, the company reported leases overdue for more than 180 days at only 0.35% of total net investments in leases. However, we note high single-name concentrations in net investment in leases, despite strong portfolio growth. As of year-end 2011, the largest exposure accounted for 40.4% of the net investment in leases (33.7% by the end of March 2012, further decreasing to 28.8% as of midyear 2012), and the top 20 exposures accounted for 74.6%. In 2011, STLC successfully secured bank funding of RUB19.1 billion to finance the growth of its commercial leasing portfolio, and by March 31, 2012, total bank borrowing stood at RUB26.5 billion or 69% of total assets. We consider STLC's funding profile to be rather vulnerable compared with that of peers also backed by large state or private banks.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of increasing business growth for STLC, which will help improve diversification of the leasing portfolio but will likely lead to downward pressure on capitalization.

A negative rating action could be triggered by a significant deterioration in STLC's asset quality through rapid expansion of the business book and laxer underwriting standards. We would consider lowering the long-term rating if the likelihood of parental support weakened, in particular, if privatization were to be implemented more rapidly than currently envisaged.

We would consider a positive rating action if we observed a sustainable growth of profitable commercial leasing business, a substantial improvement in lease portfolio diversification, and strong financial performance, with the maintenance of strong capitalization. A positive rating action could also result if the government provided a substantial capital injection, leading to strong business growth and improvement in the company's financial performance, as well as increased probability of government support, thanks to a more important policy role for STLC.

Ratings List

New Rating

State Transport Leasing Co. OJSC

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B

Russia National Scale ruAA-