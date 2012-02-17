(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand's Government
Savings Bank (GSB), Bank for Agriculture and
Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), and Government Housing Bank
(GHB) at Support Rating '2'.
Fitch believes there is a high probability that state
support would be forthcoming on a timely basis for these three
policy banks, if necessary. This is based on the respective Acts
under which the banks were established, the government's full
ownership (except for BAAC at 99.8%) and the banks' strong
linkage to the state due to their important public policy roles.
These banks are integral to the government and have played key
roles in Thailand's financial system, providing support to
low-income groups and civil servants. The policy roles of the
three banks should remain vital to national welfare and
long-term economic and social development.
Based on the respective Acts, GSB is the only policy bank
with an explicit state guarantee on all of its liabilities,
although the bank has never required capital injection or debt
guarantee from the government since its inception. There is
strong implicit financial support for GHB via capital injection
if necessary and for BAAC, also through compensation for losses
from policy lending (effectively a deficiency guarantee). BAAC
and GHB have previously received capital injections and debt
guarantees upon request from the banks.
While financial support from the state generally requires
the cabinet approval, the process could be accelerated to ensure
timely support, if needed. Nevertheless, the government has been
closely monitoring these three banks' financial position to
prevent such emergency.
All three banks are under the supervision of the Ministry of
Finance. Their operations are audited by the Bank of Thailand
, while financial statements are audited by the Office
of Auditor General. The banks' Board of Directors is appointed
by the cabinet. For BAAC, Thailand's Finance Minister is the
Chairman of the Board.
A change in the Support Rating could result from a change in
Thailand's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
('BBB'/Stable) or from any perceived change in the sovereign's
propensity or capacity to support. In this regard, a legal
amendment and/or a change in legal and ownership status that
results in the weakening of potential state support could lead
to a downgrade of the Support Rating, although this is unlikely
given the banks' key policy roles.
GSB's (asset size of THB1.6trn at end-June 2011) key policy
roles include promoting domestic savings, providing credit to
lower income borrowers and civil servants and supporting the
government's social development policies. BAAC (THB875.8bn at
end-September 2011) is the government's key entity in promoting
agricultural and rural development. GHB (THB728.9bn at
end-September 2011) mainly provides housing finance to low- and
middle-income groups and civil servants.