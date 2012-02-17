(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (BFI) National Rating and its senior debt at 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned 'A(idn)' ratings to BFI's proposed bond programme of up to IDR1.2tn, and to its MTN notes of IDR225bn.

BFI's 'A(idn)' National Rating takes into account its established franchise in leasing and consumer financing, its experienced management team and strong capitalisation. The company also benefits from strong commitment from Trinugraha Capital & Co SCA, its largest shareholder since May 2011.

BFI's ROA declined to 10.9% in Q311 (2010: 11.6%) from robust loan growth, which was mainly financed by bank loans and bond issuances. As borrowings continue to fund its strong growth, its debt to equity ratio rose to 1.1x in Q311 (2010: 0.9x). NPL coverage fell to 98% in Q311, while the NPL ratio improved to 1.2% over the same period (2010: 1.4%), mainly as a result of the implementation of new accounting regulations.

BFI continues to expand its geographical presence outside of Java - mainly in the Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Eastern Indonesia areas (68% of total managed receivables) - where the local economies are supported by agri and mining businesses. BFI has 169 branches throughout Indonesia.

The Stable Outlook on BFI is largely underpinned by its standalone performance, which is likely to remain strong as profitability continues to improve. Fitch may take a negative rating action if there is asset quality deterioration. It will consider a positive rating action if BFI receives a longer track record of commitment from Trinugraha Capital & Co SCA.

Established in 1982, BFI is owned by international fund management including The Northern Trust S/A AVFC (9.58%), Trinugraha Capital & Co. (44.95%), and others/public (45.47%).