CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Stationery stores

Mult. CUSIP6: 097383

Mult. CUSIP6: 09738H

Mult. CUSIP6: 676229

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2011 B-/-- B-/--

20-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--

05-Nov-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Naperville, Ill.-based office product producer OfficeMax Inc. reflect our opinion that the company's business risk profile is "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" under our criteria. Our business risk profile assessment is based on the significant competition for office products; its participation in a cyclical industry which is correlated with white-collar employment; the strong bargaining power of large corporate customers; and low, inconsistent profitability. We think the retail office products sector is particularly susceptible to a recession in the U.S., which Standard & Poor's believes has a 25% chance of occurring.

We do not forecast meaningful credit measure improvement absent a benign economy that will provide OfficeMax time to reduce its costs. OfficeMax is burdened by high operating lease commitments associated with operating large retail stores. We believe part of its strategy includes downsizing its U.S. retail presence, including operating fewer large superstores, which would likely benefit profits and credit measures. We also understand the company is exploring certain balance-sheet simplification initiatives, including extinguishing non-recourse liabilities and potentially monetizing its equity investment in Boise Cascade. Depending on the use of potential cash proceeds, moderate debt reduction may occur.

OfficeMax is the third-largest U.S.-based supplier of office products and services, with over 950 retail stores in the U.S. and Mexico, and business delivery operations that sell mainly to corporate and government entities. Under our base case economic forecast in the U.S., where economic growth is weak, we forecast OfficeMax's credit measures will remain about flat in 2012 compared with fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011, including close to 6x leverage, 2.5x EBITDA interest coverage, and liquidity remaining "adequate." More specific details underlying our assumptions over the next two years include:

-- Sales decline by about 1% to 2% annually because of fewer stores in the U.S. and slightly lower comparable volumes.

-- EBITDA falls by about 5% annually as sales leverage reduction, intense competition, and technology investments are only partly offset by initiatives which include lease renegotiations and store closures that lower lease expense, service expansion (including technology and janitorial/sanitation), and growth in business with other retailers.

-- A 10-basis-point EBITDA margin drop to 4.4% from 4.5%.

-- Negative $20 million annual free cash flow as higher capital expenditures and pension contributions more than offset improved net working capital levels.

OfficeMax recently indicated it expects to extinguish the nonrecourse liability related to the Lehman-backed timber notes and pay about $15 million for related accelerated deferred tax liabilities. This amount is lower than our previous estimated tax liability of $40 million to $80 million.

OfficeMax's performance during the first half of 2012 moderately exceeded our expectations. However, we still believe that if a recession occurs in the U.S., credit ratios could deteriorate, including leverage of about 7x. It is our opinion that liquidity will likely remain "adequate" over the next year, as a result of the extension of its asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility to 2016 and current cash levels.

Significant competition from Staples Inc., Office Depot Inc., and numerous other formats could intensify further under a weak economy. The company is meaningfully smaller than these two larger dedicated office product retailers, and lacks significant international diversification. Moreover, we believe that the dedicated office products segment continues to lose share to lower-priced, nondedicated retailers for certain products, including technology. Nondedicated office products retailers include mass merchants, wholesale clubs, grocery/drug stores, computer manufacturers with direct sale capabilities or retail footprints (such as Apple Inc. ), and common goods carriers with competitive networks of small copy and print outlets.

OfficeMax's capital structure includes $1.47 billion in legacy nonrecourse securitization debt, which we exclude from debt in our calculations. We calculate OfficeMax's total debt at about $1.9 billion, consisting of $237 million on-balance-sheet recourse debt, $1.1 billion present value of operating lease liabilities, $28 million preferred stock, $229 million unfunded tax-adjusted pension and postretirement benefit liabilities, and $275 million present value of future $529 million deferred taxes on the 2004 timberland asset sale gain (including $269 million gross deferred tax liability related to Lehman and $260 million related to Wachovia). If OfficeMax extinguishes the Lehman portion of the deferred tax liability, we expect total debt to fall by about $135 million.

Liquidity

We believe OfficeMax has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its cash needs over the next 12 months. Our view considers the company's current ABL availability and cash balances, tempered by our belief that the company has a weak standing in the capital markets. Relevant aspects of OfficeMax's liquidity are as follows:

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by over 1.5x over the next year.

-- Liquidity (cash plus ABL availability) as of June 30, 2012 was over $1 billion, including $445 million cash and $597 million North American ABL availability.

-- Funded debt maturities are low over the next five years, but rent expense is high, totaling over $300 million annually. OfficeMax's North American ABL contains a springing fixed-charge covenant which applies if excess availability drops below the greater of a) $30 million or b) 7.5% of the lesser of (i) the borrowing base or (ii) the maximum credit facility amount. The company currently has ample cushion under the springing covenant. OfficeMax recently terminated its Australian/New Zealand ABL credit facility, which had provided about $50 million of borrowing availability. The company's pension underfunding as of Dec. 31, 2011, totaled $330 million, an increase of about $150 million in 2011, partly because of the use of a lower discount rate. OfficeMax had expected minimum contributions per IRS funding rules to total $221 million in aggregate between 2013 and 2016. However, it is our understanding that recently passed pension funding stabilization legislation will at least temporarily lower minimum funding levels.

Recovery analysis

The rating on OfficeMax's senior unsecured debt is 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on OfficeMax, published March 30, 2012 on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect OfficeMax to maintain adequate liquidity, despite our forecast for weak profitability and a continued highly leveraged financial risk profile. We could raise the ratings if the economy improves and OfficeMax's cost reduction initiatives lead to further profit growth, if we believe the company will maintain adequate liquidity, and if it sustains leverage at about 5x for at least a few quarters. We think this could occur if OfficeMax can reverse its recent poor performance by restoring profitability to levels it reported in 2010, which would require about a 15% EBITDA improvement. However, we could lower the ratings if liquidity falls significantly, perhaps because of tightening vendor payment terms, or if profitability shrinks significantly, leading to meaningfully weaker credit protection measures.

