Sept 10 -

OVERVIEW

-- Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1's note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by prime auto loan receivables.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1's $1.547 billion asset-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by prime auto loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 10, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- The availability of approximately 8.1% credit support for the class A notes based on stressed cash flow scenarios. This credit support provides coverage of more than 5.0x our 0.85%-0.95% expected net loss range to the class A notes.

-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that are appropriate to the preliminary rating categories.

-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all else being equal, our ratings on the notes will remain within one rating category of the assigned preliminary ratings. This is within the one-category rating tolerance for preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rated securities, as outlined in our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).

-- The credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, yield supplement overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread.

-- The characteristics of the collateral pool being securitized.

-- The transaction's payment and legal structures.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1

Class Rating Type Interest Amount

rate (mil. $)

A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 450.00

A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 500.00

A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 450.00

A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 146.50