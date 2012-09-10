QBE Reinsurance (Europe) was regarded as core to the QBE European operations under our criteria. Given that the new entity will be larger and more significant to the group's strategy and market offering than QBE Reinsurance (Europe) alone, we also consider QBE Re (Europe) to be core to the group.

We expect the day-to-day reinsurance operations to be unaffected. The QBE Reinsurance (Europe) and Secura operations will become the Irish and Belgian branches of the new entity. The group will retain the Secura brand for the near term. KBC, Secura's former parent, provided a guarantee for the business Secura wrote before the QBE group purchased it. This will be grandfathered to the new branch.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that QBE Re (Europe) will be core to the QBE Group. The outlook on it is therefore expected to move in line with that on the group.

The outlook on the group reflects our expectation that the group's capital position will continue to strengthen materially in 2012, such that there will be redundancy at the 'A' category by year-end. Should this not be the case, we could lower the rating.

We could also lower the rating if a material adverse financial or operating risk event weakened market confidence in the group or it failed to maintain good underwriting and operating profitability relative to peers.

We do not expect to raise the ratings on QBE Group and its subsidiaries in the medium term.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

QBE Re (Europe) Ltd.

Financial Strength Rating A+/Stable/--

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating NR/-- A+/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating NR/-- A+/Stable/--

Secura N.V.

Financial Strength Rating NR/-- A/Stable/--