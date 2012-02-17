(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Feegrade &
Company Pvt. Ltd.'s (FCPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmations continue to reflect FCPL's five-decade-long
track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile
with high cash balances of INR5,865.7m, a negative net debt and
high interest cover of 53.0x in the financial year ended March
2011 (FY11). EBIDTA margins, though declined from the previous
year's 44.1%, remained strong at 39.7% in FY11. The company does
not have any large capex plans over the near-term, thus debt
protection is likely to remain strong.
The ratings continue to be constrained by the cyclical
nature of the domestic iron ore industry and the sensitivity of
FCPL's cash flows to iron ore price fluctuations, especially as
it does not have any long-term contracts with buyers. The
company's mining leases have expired, and it has duly applied
for the renewal of the leases with the regulatory authorities.
While the regulatory rules allow the company to continue to mine
until a decision is taken by the state government on renewal,
the loss of the licenses would put pressure on its sale volumes.
Negative rating action may result from any substantial
debt-funded capex by FCPL, resulting in gross financial leverage
(total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) of beyond 1x, and/or
rejection of the company's application for the renewal of the
mining leases. Positive rating action may result from renewal of
the company's mining leases and/or any significant addition in
mine reserves leading to a substantial increase in revenues,
keeping the EBITDA margins at around the current level. FCPL
belongs to the SR Rungta Group, which has a long track record in
the mining of iron ore and manganese.
FCPL mining operations are stable, and there are sufficient
logistic facilities for transport of iron ore through its
investments in railway rakes under the Wagon Investment Scheme
of the Indian Railways. The company grew at a CAGR of 46% over
FY08-FY11 and reported net sales of INR8,760.8m in FY11 (FY10:
INR3,858.4m). In FY10, FCPL has cash balances of INR3,098.2m, a
negative net debt and interest coverage of 51.0x.
Fitch has also affirmed FCPL's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR126.2m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR1,000m fund based limits (increased from INR500m):
affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR120m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'