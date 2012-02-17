(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Feegrade & Company Pvt. Ltd.'s (FCPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations continue to reflect FCPL's five-decade-long track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile with high cash balances of INR5,865.7m, a negative net debt and high interest cover of 53.0x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). EBIDTA margins, though declined from the previous year's 44.1%, remained strong at 39.7% in FY11. The company does not have any large capex plans over the near-term, thus debt protection is likely to remain strong.

The ratings continue to be constrained by the cyclical nature of the domestic iron ore industry and the sensitivity of FCPL's cash flows to iron ore price fluctuations, especially as it does not have any long-term contracts with buyers. The company's mining leases have expired, and it has duly applied for the renewal of the leases with the regulatory authorities. While the regulatory rules allow the company to continue to mine until a decision is taken by the state government on renewal, the loss of the licenses would put pressure on its sale volumes.

Negative rating action may result from any substantial debt-funded capex by FCPL, resulting in gross financial leverage (total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) of beyond 1x, and/or rejection of the company's application for the renewal of the mining leases. Positive rating action may result from renewal of the company's mining leases and/or any significant addition in mine reserves leading to a substantial increase in revenues, keeping the EBITDA margins at around the current level. FCPL belongs to the SR Rungta Group, which has a long track record in the mining of iron ore and manganese.

FCPL mining operations are stable, and there are sufficient logistic facilities for transport of iron ore through its investments in railway rakes under the Wagon Investment Scheme of the Indian Railways. The company grew at a CAGR of 46% over FY08-FY11 and reported net sales of INR8,760.8m in FY11 (FY10: INR3,858.4m). In FY10, FCPL has cash balances of INR3,098.2m, a negative net debt and interest coverage of 51.0x.

Fitch has also affirmed FCPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR126.2m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR1,000m fund based limits (increased from INR500m): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR120m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'