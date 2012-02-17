(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 -

-- Spanish public-transport authority Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB) is fully controlled by the governments of the Basque Country and Bizkaia. We continue to see an "almost certain" likelihood that these governments would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CTB in the event of financial distress.

-- We view CTB as an extension of the Bizkaia and Basque governments, given that these governments ensure sufficient subsidies to cover CTB's annual operating costs and debt service, and explicitly guarantee 13% of the entity's outstanding debt.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on CTB.

-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Bizkaia and the Basque Country, which in turn reflect our view of deteriorating economic conditions in Spain and the eurozone.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'AA-'long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB), the public-transport authority of the Spanish city of Bilbao (the capital of the province of Bizkaia in the region of the Basque Country). The outlook is negative.

The ratings on CTB are equalized with those on the lowest rated of the two governments that control the entity: The Historical Territory of Bizkaia (AA-/Negative/A-1+), and the Autonomous Community of The Basque Country (AA-/Negative/--). This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque Country would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CTB in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs) such as CTB, our rating approach is based on our view of CTB's:

-- "Critical" role for Bizkaia and the Basque Country. We deem that CTB is among the most important GREs for the Basque Country in general, and for the province of Bizkaia in particular. CTB plays a central role in providing a key service--public transport--to the population of Greater Bilbao (the Basque Country's economic core).

-- "Integral" link with the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque Country. CTB is a public entity, created by law. Its mandate is to build and operate Bilbao's subway system (operations are handled through CTB's 100%-owned subsidiary, Metro de Bilbao), own the system's assets, and coordinate all means of public transport in Greater Bilbao. Furthermore, we observe that the two governments have always provided ongoing support to CTB through regular subsidies, which they provide equally and calculate in such a way as to ensure CTB's financial sustainability. As a public entity, CTB is not allowed to go bankrupt. We believe that the Bizkaia and Basque Country governments would ultimately take responsibility for CTB's obligations, and we therefore consolidate the entity's debt with that of its two owner governments.

The ratings on CTB also reflect its heavy debt burden, which is typical of public-transport entities with onerous investment responsibilities. We estimate that debt totaled EUR534 million at year-end 2011, or roughly 330% of our estimate of 2011 operating revenues. Subsidies have been sized, however, so that they will cover all of CTB's yearly operating deficits and debt service, and enable full debt repayment by 2027. In our base-case scenario, we estimate that debt in absolute terms peaked in 2011, and will start declining even before the Bilbao subway construction is complete. By the end of the investment phase in 2015, we expect debt to be EUR488.5 million, or about 305% of operating revenues, and we expect a steady decline thereafter until it is fully paid off by 2027.

The negative outlook on CTB mirrors that on Bizkaia and the Basque Country. Our ratings on CTB assume continuing and smooth coordination between Bizkaia and the Basque Country--despite their different governing political parties--so as to avoid any weakening of their "integral" link with CTB.

The negative outlooks on Bizkaia and the Basque Country now reflect our view that deteriorating economic conditions in Spain and the eurozone could affect the two entities' credit profile (see "Spain's Regions Of The Basque Country And Navarre Downgraded To 'AA-' After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlook Negative," and "Spain's Historical Territory of Bizkaia Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA-' After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlook Negative," both published on Jan. 31, 2012).

We would lower our long-term rating on CTB if we lowered our long-term rating on either Bizkaia or on the Basque Country. We could also downgrade CTB if we considered that CTB's role for or link with its government owners has weakened. For example, this could happen in the event of any material discrepancies between the two governments that would result in substantially lower subsidies to CTB and which would weaken the sustainability of its debt.

We could revise CTB's outlook to stable if the outlooks on both the Basque Country and Navarre were revised to stable.

We consider upward rating potential as unlikely at this time.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bilbao's Transport Agency Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia Lowered To 'AA-' After Bizkaia Downgrade; Outlook Negative, Feb. 1, 2012