(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the proposed upsizing of the U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes guaranteed by China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (COLI; BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--) will not affect our 'BBB' issue rating assigned on Feb. 6, 2012. COLI has announced that it intends to add to the US$500 million notes, issued by China Overseas Finance (Cayman) IV Ltd., on Feb. 15, 2012, under the same terms and conditions. We expect COLI to use the proceeds from the increased issuance to repay or refinance existing debt, to finance new and existing projects, and for general corporate purposes.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.'s U.S. Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes Assigned 'BBB' Rating, Feb. 6, 2012

-- Full Analysis: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd., Nov. 21, 2011

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008