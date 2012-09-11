Fitch currently rates these entities on a top-down basis from the sovereign, but in this instance the agency has decided not to automatically upgrade the 12 SOEs following the upgrade of the sovereign rating.

While the upgrade of Korea's sovereign ratings reflects the country's continued economic and financial stability, the debt stock of the 28 key non-financial SOEs have increased substantially to 26.6% of Korea's GDP from 16.2% in 2007. This, together with the weaker operating cash generation of some of the SOEs due to price controls (KOGAS and KEPCO for example), has led to a continuous deterioration of these entities' financial profiles.

Fitch notes that in June 2012 the SOEs submitted medium-to-long-term financial management plans to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, and that these are due to be reviewed and approved by a sub-committee of the National Assembly in October 2012. Given the deterioration seen recently and the upcoming elections, Fitch will continue to monitor the outcome of these proposed plans and any government assistance that may occur in the interim. The Positive Outlook reflects the possibility of upgrading some or all of the ratings of the SOEs depending on the level of support from the government over the next six to 12 months.

The rating actions are:

- Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive

- Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd. (EWP): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOSEP): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd. (KOSPO): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. (WP): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Land and Housing Corporation (KLHC): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive

- Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' and commercial paper at 'F1'

- Korea District Heating Corp. (KDHC): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A', Outlook Positive

- Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC): Long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Positive, Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' and commercial paper at 'F1'

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Negative rating action on Korea

- Evidence of weakening linkages with the government, including less than adequate supportive measures from the government

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Evidence of strong and sustainable support measures from the government