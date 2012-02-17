BRIEF-Bitfinex investigating apparent DDoS attack
* Says it is investigating "what seems like" a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack - Bitfinex service status page
Feb 17 DARTS Finance B.V.
* Moody's updates on RMBS notes issued by DARTS Finance B.V. (Amstelhuys 2005 NHG Pool)
* Says it is investigating "what seems like" a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack - Bitfinex service status page
NAIROBI, Feb 22 Barclays Bank of Kenya will focus on growing its non-interest income after a jump in bad debts and a government cap on lending rates cut its 2016 pretax profit by 10 percent, it said on Wednesday.
* Relevium announces private placement and provides update on Bioganix acquisition