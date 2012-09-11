(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings says that the rating outlook for the Dutch insurance sector remains stable, indicating that most Dutch life insurer ratings are likely to be affirmed over the next 12-24 months. Fitch's outlook assumes a weak economic recovery in the Netherlands, with modest GDP growth. The outlook does not take into account potential exogenous shocks to the economy but will be updated to reflect such events if they occur.

Ratings already take into account the severe pricing pressure and low interest rates that are threatening the profitability of certain product lines. However, ratings also reflect the ambitious cost-cutting that insurers are carrying out to bolster their profitability. Successful implementation of these measures will be essential for insurers' prospects and is likely to be the main driver of ratings.

The life insurance market in the Netherlands has declined sharply since 2007 as a consequence of tax changes allowing banks to compete on equal terms with insurers in the savings market. The effect has been exacerbated by a slump in insurers' products sold through banks, as banks are increasingly promoting their own saving products. Low interest rates have also depressed profitability, particularly for life products with investment guarantees.

In the non-life sector, crucial success factors are disciplined underwriting, lower expense bases and cost-effective sales platforms. Fitch expects established insurers to develop web-based platforms in response to competition from increasingly popular internet providers.

Solvency II, the new risk-based regulatory regime for European insurers, is now postponed until 2014. Fitch expects Solvency II capital requirements to be manageable for most major Dutch insurers but the ultimate impact will depend on several key decisions still to be made.

If the US regulatory regime is not granted equivalence with Solvency II, European insurers with a presence in the US, such as AEGON, may no longer be able to maintain their US operations, because Solvency II may impose significantly higher capital requirements on them than those that apply locally. However, given the importance of US insurance earnings not just to several major European groups but also to the European economy as a whole, Fitch believes there will be a political solution, with the US regime ultimately being deemed equivalent.

Fitch considers the main risks to Dutch insurers' ratings in the next 12-24 months to be failure to report sufficient operating profits, most likely caused by an inability to cut costs, and potentially unsustainable price competition. These risks are exacerbated by muted GDP growth and, for life insurers, the threat of prolonged low interest rates. However, the established insurers continue to have strong market positions and will be well placed if they succeed with their efficiency programmes.

