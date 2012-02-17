(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A3, A4, and B notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class X, A1, and A2 notes.

-- Harbourmaster CLO 11 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Harbourmaster CLO 11 B.V.'s class A3, A4, and B notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class X, A1, and A2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Since our last review in March 2010, we have observed a relatively positive rating migration of the underlying portfolio. According to our data, defaulted and 'CCC' rated assets have decreased to 2.4% from 4%, and to 7.3% from 8.5%, respectively

At the same time, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has slightly improved following an increase in the aggregate collateral balance to EUR491 million from EUR484 million. None of the classes has amortized (apart from class X, in accordance with its schedule), as the transaction is still in its reinvestment period. The class A4 par value test has been in breach since November 2011, due to the recent increase in 'CCC' rated assets in the underlying portfolio. The other tests are in compliance.

Positive factors in our analysis include the reduction of the weighted-average life and the increase of the weighted-average spread to 3.31% from 2.64%, following the continuous reinvestment of redemption proceeds into assets that pay greater margins.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. We used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Non-euro assets denominated in U.S. dollars and British pounds sterling account for about 14% of the underlying portfolio, and the resulting foreign currency risk is hedged via perfect asset swaps with Bank of America N.A. (A/Negative/A-1) and Credit Suisse International (A+/Negative/A-1) as swap counterparties. We have also stressed the transaction's sensitivity to and reliance on the swap counterparties, especially for senior classes of notes rated higher than the swap counterparties, by applying foreign exchange stresses to the notional amount of non-euro assets. Our analysis showed that the class X and A1 notes could withstand a 'AAA' stress under these conditions and class A2 notes could withstand a 'AA+' stress.

Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class A3, A4 and B notes to levels that appropriately reflect the current levels of credit enhancement, the portfolio credit quality, and the transaction's performance.

We have also observed that the credit support available to the class X, A1 and A2 is commensurate with their current ratings, and we have therefore affirmed our ratings on these notes.

Harbourmaster CLO 11 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K., which together account for about 60% of the portfolio. Harbourmaster CLO 11 closed in May 2008 and is managed by Harbourmaster Capital Ltd.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.