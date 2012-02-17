(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EFG International's (EFGInt) Resettable Guaranteed Subordinated Notes a final rating of 'A-' (ISIN: XS0732522023). The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes are issued by EFGInt's 100%-owned subsidiary EFG International (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed, on a subordinated basis, by EFGInt. The final rating is in line with the expected rating of 'A-(exp)' assigned to the issue on the 30 November 2011 (see "Fitch Assigns EFG International's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes Expected Rating of 'A-'" at www.fitchratings.com).

The agency rates these Basel III Tier 2 notes one notch below EFGInt's Viability Rating to reflect that no other loss-absorption features beyond those related to non-viability are present and in accordance with Fitch's 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' criteria dated 15 December 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com.

The Tier 2 capital notes were issued as part of an exchange offer for holders of EFGInt's outstanding Tier 1 hybrid capital notes (fiduciary certificates).

EFGInt's other ratings are unaffected and as follows:

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A'; Outlook Negative

Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F1'

Viability Rating: 'a'

Support Rating: '5'

Support Rating Floor: NF

Junior Subordinated Notes (fiduciary certificates): 'BBB+' Rating Watch Negative