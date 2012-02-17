(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17

-- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term rating on debt issued under Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC's (NRIF's) multicurrency note (MCN) program, and our 'A-1+' short-term issue rating on NRIF's multicurrency commercial paper (CP) program.

-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

-- The U.K. government guarantees NRIF's MCN and CP programs through a financial indemnity. We assess the guarantee as meeting our criteria for credit substitution with the unsolicited 'AAA' and 'A-1+' long- and short-term foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings on the U.K.

The 'AAA' long-term ratings on the GBP35 billion debt program issued by NRIF, and the 'A-1+' short-term rating on NRIF's GBP4 billion multicurrency CP program, are based on Standard & Poor's view of the credit support from the U.K. (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) via the Secretary of State for Transport (SoST). The financial indemnity provided by the SoST is a direct sovereign obligation of the crown. It is unconditional, irrevocable, and explicit, and is designed to ensure unlimited and timely payment of the obligation.

NRIF classifies as pre-funded all of its long- and short-term debt issuance (pre-funded between six to 21 business days before it comes due). This pre-funded debt is indemnified debt that is identified as such by Network Rail in writing to the security trustee, which is HSBC Trustee. Currently outstanding CP, which is all due to mature by mid-March 2012, is classified as non-pre-funded debt, but any CP issued subsequently will be classified as pre-funded. The amount of currently outstanding CP is covered by a liquidity facility, with the latter scheduled to be removed once short-term issuance is designated as pre-funded.

For NRIF's long-term debt, if sufficient funds for interest and principal payment are not placed with HSBC Bank PLC (AA-/Stable/A-1+), six and 21 business days, respectively, prior to the debt falling due, then the U.K. government guarantee will be called. Under the Financial Indemnity arrangement, the U.K. government commits to pay the sums due within five and 20 business days, respectively, of the guarantee being called. In our view, the U.K. government's guarantee in relation to NRIF's long-term debt issuance meets our criteria for credit substitution as we expect payment to be within five business days of the due date for payment (see related criteria and research). We have affirmed the 'AAA' long-term ratings on debt issued under NRIF's GBP35 billion MCN program. The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.

Regarding short-term debt, our criteria requires that, absent a stated grace period, payment should be made on the due date. NRIF will now start to classify debt under its multicurrency CP program as prefunded debt, ensuring that if sufficient funds for payment are not placed with HSBC Bank PLC six business days prior to the debt falling due, then the U.K. government guarantee will be called. This mechanism applies to both principal and interest payments. As the U.K. has committed to paying the sum due within five business days following receipt of the claim, this ensures that full payment will be made by the due date. We have therefore removed the short-term issue rating on the multicurrency CP program from CreditWatch with negative implications, and affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term issue rating.

The stable outlook on the notes reflects the outlook on the U.K. and will be revised if there is any change to the outlook on the sovereign.