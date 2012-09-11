The trustee report shows that the class A notes are currently passing their par value test. It also shows that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased to 2.8% from 2.6% since we published our last transaction update (see "Transaction Update: CELF Loan Partners 2008-2 Ltd.," published on Aug. 4, 2011). This, in addition to the further redemption of the class A notes, has increased the level of credit enhancement available to this class of notes.

In our analysis, we note that the portfolio's weighted-average maturity has decreased by approximately 0.3 years. This has resulted in a reduction in scenario default rates across all rating levels calculated by our collateralized debt obligation (CDO) Evaluator model, compared with our previous transaction update.

However, at the same time, our analysis shows that the percentage of assets that we consider as defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has increased since our previous review. In line with our corporate CDO criteria, we have included these assets in our cash flow analysis at the lower of their reported market value and our recovery assumptions.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (i.e., of assets rated 'CCC-' or above), the reported weighted-average spread of 2.8%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate scenarios.

Based on our analysis, we continue to consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes to be commensurate with our 'AAA (sf)' rating. We have therefore affirmed our rating on this class of notes.

Approximately 9.2% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are non-euro-denominated. To mitigate the risk of foreign-exchange-related losses, the issuer has entered into swap agreements for all of the assets in the portfolio. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, our analysis of the swap counterparty and the associated documentation indicates that they cannot support a rating higher than 'AA- (sf)' (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). To assess the potential effect on our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the swaps and that all the non-euro assets are exposed to foreign-exchange-related losses.

In addition, about 16.6% of the assets are located in European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) countries that we rate 'BBB+': the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2; unsolicited), the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Under our criteria for nonsovereign ratings that exceed EMU sovereign ratings, we only gave benefit to the assets located in countries rated 'BBB+' up to 10% of the aggregate collateral balance (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). We have determined that, under this scenario, the class A notes would still be able to achieve a 'AAA (sf)' rating due to the increased level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes.

CELF Loan Partners 2008-2 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in November 2008 and is managed by CELF Investment Advisors LLP. The transaction's reinvestment period ended in November 2009.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European CLO Performance Index Shows Continued Rise In Percentage Of Defaulted Assets For December 2011, March 28, 2012

-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Transaction Update: CELF Loan Partners 2008-2 Ltd., Aug. 4, 2011

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004

-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008