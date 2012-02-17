(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Sweden-based residential security services group Securitas Direct AB was recently acquired by the current management team and private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman.

-- The intermediate holding company of Securitas Direct, Verisure Holding AB, has completed its placement of senior secured notes and we have reviewed the final documentation for these notes.

-- We are affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Verisure Holding.

-- We are also affirming our issue ratings of 'B' and 'CCC+' on the first-lien senior secured notes series A and second-lien senior secured notes series B, respectively.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that penetration rates for residential security alarm services in Europe will continue to increase, thereby improving Securitas Direct's long-term profitability.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Verisure Holding AB, an intermediate holding company created for the purpose of acquiring Sweden-based residential security services provider Securitas Direct AB. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the EUR600 million first-lien senior secured notes series A, issued by Verisure Holding. The first-lien senior secured notes series A comprise fixed-rate notes and floating-rate notes. The recovery rating on these notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue rating on the EUR271.5 million second-lien senior secured notes series B (reduced from the initial proposed amount of EUR321.5 million), borrowed by Verisure Holding. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The affirmations follow the completion of Verisure Holding's placement of senior secured notes and our review of the final documentation for these notes.

The rating on Verisure Holding reflects our view of the company's high leverage after its acquisition of 100% of Securitas Direct for about Swedish krona (SEK) 21 billion in September 2011. Verisure Holding is owned by the current management team and private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman, which bought the company from EQT Partners (not rated).

The rating on Verisure Holding also reflects Securitas Direct's high exposure to the Spanish market, which is currently facing economic challenges. In addition, Securitas Direct is exposed to the risk of reputational damage in the event of poor service standards. It is also exposed to the risk of customer losses over the long term if it fails to incorporate the latest technological advancements into its products.

These constraints are partially offset by the group's leading position in the residential alarm monitoring market in its key geographic markets of Spain, Sweden, and Norway (where it generates the bulk of its revenues); its portfolio of good-quality customers; resilient cash flow generation; and adequate liquidity.

In our view, Securitas Direct is likely to continue to post high-single-digit revenue growth as the penetration level for residential security alarm services in Europe increases. The rating anticipates a steady reduction in debt to EBITDA from its current high point of almost 10x (including preferred equity certificates and shareholder loans), to about 9x by the end of 2012.

In light of the group's currently high leverage and material PIK debt in the capital structure, we see rating upside as limited. Over the medium term, rating upside depends on the group's ability to deleverage. We anticipate that the extent and pace of deleveraging will depend largely on the aggressiveness of management's growth plans.

A downgrade could result from a more aggressive customer acquisition strategy than in our base case; a substantial increase in cancellation rates; a longer payback period for new customers; increased capital spending; weakened liquidity; or slower deleveraging than we anticipate.

