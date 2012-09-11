On July 23, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Empresas Hipotecario TDA CAM 5's class B and C notes for performance related reasons due to the considerable level of defaults that would affect the likelihood of repayment of these notes upon early-amortization (see "Ratings Lowered In Three Of Banco CAM's Spanish SME Securitizations," published on July 23, 2012).

The class C notes experienced an interest shortfall on the Aug. 27, 2012 payment date. We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes.

The originator, Banco CAM S.A.U. (not rated), is the only noteholder in this transaction and was considering the early amortization of the fund when we took our rating actions in July 2012. The originator has advised that it is no longer inclined to amortize the transaction early due to the changes in the European Central Bank's lending eligibility requirements. We have therefore affirmed at 'CCC- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B notes.

Empresas Hipotecario TDA CAM 5 closed in 2007 and securitizes secured loans granted to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in their normal course of business. Banco CAM is the originator of the transaction.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Empresas Hipotecario TDA CAM 5, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR1.431 Billion Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

C D (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

B CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg