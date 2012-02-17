(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term rating on the Housing Authority of New Haven (HANH), Conn.'s capital funds housing revenue bonds series 2010A bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The outlook is negative.

"The downgrade is based on our view of significantly lower bond debt service coverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Moraa Andima.

The rating reflects our view of the following strengths:

-- The strong security of pledged federal public housing modernization funds (the Capital Fund and all replacement housing factor funds) that HANH receives annually from the Department of Housing & Urban Development;

-- Bond debt service coverage (DSC) currently at 2.51x;

-- Anticipated DSC of 1x through maturity after assuming 8.3% cuts in appropriation in 2013, followed by a compounded 4% annual cut in appropriations for the life of the bonds, and an additional 5% annual cut due to the distribution of high performer bonuses; and

-- The sound legal structure of the transaction.

These strengths are offset by our opinion of the following risks:

-- A recent declining trend of congressional appropriation for public housing modernization funding;

-- Changes in the allocation formula for capital fund program monies that could adversely effect an authority's receipts; and

-- The lack of any secondary security for bondholders.

Currently, HANH has undertaken an aggressive modernization program to bring older units up to date and back on-line, bringing up the number of units to 2,435 in 2011 from 2,422 in 2010.

