(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quality Parking 2007 B.V.'s floating-rate notes, due October 2016, as follows:

EUR291.0m class A, due October 2016, (XS0295287642): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the collateral since the last rating action.

The net cash flows generated by the portfolio have remained stable since closing in April 2007. The reported debt service coverage ratio, which measures coverage at the parent company, Q-Park N.V., has also remained very strong, currently standing at 3.0x. This ratio has not fallen below 1.8x since closing. Fitch considers the operating performance of both the parent company and the reference loan collateral portfolio as sound, which should allow the borrower to continue to meet its debt service obligations by some margin through to maturity in October 2013. Fitch also notes that the parent company successfully refinanced EUR0.9bn existing debt in 2011.

The portfolio was most recently valued in December 2011, at EUR536.2m, which corresponds to a reported loan-to-value (LTV) of 56.0%. However, despite the low reported loan leverage and the proven ability of the collateral to generate stable cash flows, car parks appeal to a narrower range of potential investors than other commercial property types, which limits liquidity and constrains the rating assigned to this CMBS below the highest grade. Moreover, Fitch has noted some deterioration in the cash flows of some UK car parks, which is also reflected in a reduction in their value since the previous appraisal in December 2010. By projecting stable cash flows, Fitch estimates the LTV to be slightly higher than 60%, still reflecting a sizeable equity interest.

The reference loan is secured by a portfolio owned by a subsidiary of Q-Park and consisting of 23 car park facilities located across the Netherlands and the UK, 18 of which are owner-operated. Of the remainder, three are let to the Dutch government (on long leases) and two are let to Holiday Extra Ltd, a third-party car park operating company. Currency risk is avoided via the synthetic nature of the transaction.

A performance update report and surveillance data on the transaction are available at www.fitchratings.com

