We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR514,408,810), the current weighted-average spread (3.63%), and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We applied various cash flow stress scenarios, using four different default patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios for each liability rating category.

From our analysis, 14.15% of the performing assets are non-euro-denominated, and are hedged under cross-currency swap agreements with various counterparties. In our opinion, the downgrade remedies for these cross-currency swaps do not fully comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Consequently, we have considered in our cash flow analysis scenarios where the currency swap counterparties do not perform and where, as a result, the transaction is exposed to changes in currency rates.

Our credit and cash flow analysis takes into account the transaction's exposure to currency exchange risk. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A-1 and A-2B notes is at a level that is commensurate with higher ratings than we previously assigned, and therefore we have raised our ratings on these classes of notes. Our analysis also shows that the credit enhancement available to the class A-2A notes is commensurate with our rating on these notes, we have therefore affirmed our rating on the class A-2A notes.

Based on our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class B, C, and E notes to be consistent with higher ratings than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. The current ratings of the cross-currency swap counterparties are sufficient to support the raised ratings on the class B, C, and E notes.

The ratings on the class D and E notes are constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). We have therefore affirmed our rating on the class D notes as the rating on these notes is at the level at which it is constrained by the largest obligor default test.

Wood Street CLO III B.V. is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in June 2006 and is managed by Alcentra Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Wood Street CLO III B.V.

EUR576.5 Million Senior Secured And Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Raised

A-1 AA+ (sf) AA (sf)

A-2B AA+ (sf) AA (sf)

B A+ (sf) A- (sf)

C BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A-2A AA+ (sf)

D B+ (sf)