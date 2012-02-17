(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Delinquencies for U.S. CREL CDOs began the year higher primarily due to maturity defaults, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CREL CDO late-pays rose in January to 13.2% from 12.5% in December 2011. In January, asset managers reported 16 new delinquent assets. Among the new delinquent assets were 12 new matured balloon loan interests, one foreclosure, and three new credit impaired securities.

Offsetting these new delinquencies, ten assets were removed from the index in the month, including five assets disposed of at a loss.

CREL CDO asset managers reported approximately $105 million in realized losses from the disposal of credit impaired assets in the January reporting period.

