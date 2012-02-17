(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alliant Techsystems Inc.'s (ATK) Issuer Default Ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $1.35 billion of outstanding debt is covered by Fitch's ratings which are detailed at the end of this release.

The upgrade is supported by ATK's strong credit metrics and lower leverage (Debt to EBITDA) which resulted from the retirement of $300 million of 2.75% convertible senior subordinated notes in September 2011. Additionally, the ratings are supported by consistently positive free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends); steady margins; solid liquidity; increasing commercial sales; and ATK's role as a sole source provider for many of its products to the US Government.

Most of ATK's credit metrics are strong for the new rating level. The company has the financial strength to withstand pressure on its revenues and profits, but Fitch believes a non-investment grade rating is still appropriate given concerns about several specific contracts and the general outlook for U.S. government spending.

Fitch's concerns include an anticipated decline in small caliber ammunition demand and the uncertainty surrounding a renewal of the Lake City Army Ammunition plant (Lake City) operating contract. Fitch's financial projections incorporate expected sales declines at ATK's Armament Segment due to lower modernization activities in Lake City, lower demand for small caliber ammunition due to the redeployment of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, and a recently announced DOD strategic plan to significantly reduce US troop levels by 2017. A loss of the Lake City contract would have a meaningful impact on the company's financial profile because ATK generated approximately 15% of its revenues from the plant's operations, however Fitch believes such an event would not result in a negative rating action due to the solid credit metrics of the company.

Fitch is also concerned with risks to core defense spending after fiscal 2012; the funded status of pension plans (75% funded); the growing competition in the rocket industry and uncertainty about ATK's role in NASA's future plans, though this concern is somewhat mitigated by NASA's commitment to developing space exploration systems which will likely allow ATK to leverage its existing rocket technologies. Fitch also notes the company's history of increasing leverage for acquisitions; commodities exposure; and declining margins in the Security and Sporting segment driven by a shift in consumer demand towards lower-end products.

Future Rating Actions:

Fitch is unlikely to consider a positive rating action in the near future. A negative rating action may be considered should the company's leverage (debt to EBITDA) increase due to a debt funded acquisition or if defense spending cuts have a more significant impact on the company's earnings and FCF than currently anticipated.

Leverage:

ATK decreased its leverage by retiring its $300 million 2.75% convertible senior subordinated notes in September 2011. ATK's leverage was approximately 2.1 times (x) at Jan. 1, 2012, down from 2.5x at the end of fiscal 2011 (March 31, 2011). Fitch anticipates leverage to stay relatively stable over the next several years as ATK will be making mandatory debt repayments of its term loan. Notwithstanding the above, Fitch estimates leverage could increase to the 2.3x - 2.4x range in fiscal 2014, should the DoD decide not to renew the Lake City contract.

Liquidity:

ATK's liquidity declined significantly in fiscal 2012 from $1.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2011. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned debt retirement. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2012, ATK had a good liquidity position of approximately $781 million, consisting of $356 million in cash and $425 million in availability under its $600 million credit revolving facility, after giving effect to $175 million of outstanding letters of credit. Fitch expects ATK's liquidity to remain within a range of $700 million to $900 million over the next several years.

Cash Generation:

ATK generated approximately $419 million cash flow from operating activities during the last 12 months ended (LTM) Jan. 1, 2012, slightly down from $421 million at the end of fiscal 2011. ATK's FCF totaled $230 million during the LTM ended Jan. 1, 2012, down from $284 million in fiscal 2011 due to higher capex and dividends. Fitch expects ATK's cash flow from operations to remain stable; however FCF will decline significantly beginning with fiscal 2013 due to higher expected pension contributions.

Cash Deployment:

In the past, ATK focused its cash deployment primarily on acquisitions and capital expenditures; however beginning with fiscal 2012, ATK's cash deployment has shifted to pension contributions and share repurchases, along with a continued commitment to capital expenditures. Fitch anticipates ATK to deploy approximately $62 million on pension contributions, $50 million on share repurchases, $130 million on capital expenditures and $27 million on dividends in fiscal 2012 ending March 31, 2012. For more information on the pension, please see below.

ATK repurchased a total of $50 million worth of common stock by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2012 (Jan. 1, 2012). On Jan. 31, 2012, the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million worth of shares, which ATK expects to execute over the next two fiscal years. ATK had not repurchased any shares in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2011.

ATK has averaged approximately $121.5 million in capital expenditures over the past four years and it spent $130 million in fiscal 2011. ATK anticipates spending approximately $130 million in fiscal 2012; however, Fitch expects future capital expenditures to decline.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011, ATK declared and paid a $0.20 per share dividend. ATK had never paid dividends on its common stocks prior to the fiscal 2011 distribution. ATK's board has kept the quarterly dividend at $0.20 per share in fiscal 2012. Fitch expects dividend payments to remain stable for the foreseeable future as ATK will be utilizing stock repurchases to enhance shareholder returns.

Fitch expects that ATK's acquisition program will focus on bolt-on targets, and Fitch also expects there is low risk of large acquisitions which would pressure the company's credit profile.