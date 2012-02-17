(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTPYME TDA Sabadell 2
FTA's notes, as follows:
EUR18,008,892 Series 1CA notes (ISIN ES0339844005): affirmed
at 'AA-sf', Outlook Stable
EUR24,405,344 Series 1SA notes (ISIN ES0339844013): affirmed
at 'AA-sf', Outlook Stable
EUR8,536,616 Series 2SA notes (ISIN ES0339844021): affirmed
at 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable
EUR5,955,779 Series 3SA notes (ISIN ES0339844039): affirmed
at 'BBsf', Outlook Negative
The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable overall
performance since the last rating action on 19 December 2011.
Current defaults in the underlined portfolio stand at EUR4.6m
and account for 8.4% of the outstanding balance. Loans
delinquent by more than 90 days stand at EUR1.0m and by more
than 180 days at EUR0.595m representing 1.8% and 1.1% of the
outstanding balance, respectively.
The transaction's documents indicate a monthly transfer of
the underlying loans' payments to the issuer's account held at
Banco Santander ('A'/Negative/'F1'), exposing the
transaction to a potential commingling credit loss in the event
of a servicer disruption. Fitch has received confirmation from
the SPV management company (Titulizacion de Activos Titulizacion
SGFT) that the frequency of the cash collection transfer is not
going to be increased. According to Fitch's Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, the agency would
usually consider the commingling exposure, to an eligible
counterparty with a minimum rating of 'BBB+'/'F2' as immaterial,
when this is for a maximum period of two business days.
Fitch analysed any potential commingling loss and drew
confidence from the subordination supporting the senior series
1CA and 1SA notes as well as series 2SA notes. Since Banco de
Sabadell , the transaction's servicer is rated higher
than series 3SA notes, the agency considers that series 3SA
notes will not experience any commingling losses under a 'BB'
rating stress scenario.
FTPYME TDA Sabadell 2, FTA is a cashflow securitisation of
loans to small and medium sized Spanish enterprises (SMEs)
granted by Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/Rating Watch
Negative/'F2').