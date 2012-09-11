The rating actions are as follows:

Northern Powergrid:

Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

Senior unsecured rating: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'

Yorkshire Power Group Limited:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Yorkshire Electricity Group PLC:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Northern Electric plc :

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

NPN:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

NPY:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A'

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

The debt instrument ratings are:

Northern Powergrid GBP200m bonds, 7.25%, due 2022, wrapped by Ambac Assurance UK Ltd (AMBAC): upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Yorkshire Power Finance Ltd GBP200m bonds, 7.25%, due 2028, guaranteed by Yorkshire Power Group Limited: affirmed at 'A-'

Northern Electric Finance Plc GBP100m bonds, 8.875%, due 2020, guaranteed by Northern Electric plc and NPN: affirmed at 'A'

Northern Electric Finance Plc GBP150m bonds, 5.125%, due 2035, guaranteed by NPN and AMBAC: affirmed at 'A'

NPY GBP200m bonds, 9.25%, due 2020, guaranteed by Yorkshire Electricity Group plc: affirmed at 'A'

NPY GBP200m bonds, 5.125%, due 2035, guaranteed by AMBAC: affirmed at 'A'

NPY GBP150m bonds, 4.375%, due 2032: affirmed at 'A'