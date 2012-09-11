UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 11 Export-Import Bank of India,acting though its London Branch
* Moody's assigned a Baa3 rating to Export-Import Bank of India (Exim-Bank)'s, acting though its London Branch, proposed issuance of SGD REG (S) fixed rate senior unsecured notes under its US$ 2.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts