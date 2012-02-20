(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe Coastal Greenland will find it tough to refinance its maturing debt over the next six to 12 months.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property developer to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- We are also lowering our Greater China credit scale rating on the company to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB-'.

-- The negative rating outlook factors in the company's weak liquidity and limited visibility over asset sales.

Rating Action

On Feb. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Coastal Greenland Ltd. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on the company to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB-'. At the same time, we lowered the ratings on the company's US$150 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and the Greater China credit scale rating on the notes to 'cnCCC' from 'cnCCC+'.

Rationale

We downgraded Coastal Greenland to reflect our view that refinancing risks for the company have increased since we lowered the corporate credit rating in August 2011. Coastal Greenland's property sales are likely to remain weak in 2012, in our view, and the company appears to have limited options to refinance its debt maturing in the next six to 12 months.

In our view, visibility is low over the prospects for the company's asset sales, and the timing of proceeds is uncertain. Further, the equity and offshore debt markets are effectively shut for financially weak speculative-grade-rated issuers, such as Coastal Greenland. Trust companies have become increasingly selective in rolling over trust loans; they also charge steep costs and have restrictive terms for extending loans. Coastal Greenland's progress regarding the rollover of a US$50 million investment in its senior unsecured notes by its second-largest shareholder, Shenzhen Investment Ltd., is still uncertain.

About 82% of Coastal Greenland's total debt of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.20 billion is due in 2012. This includes US$132 million (about RMB0.83 billion) in senior unsecured notes due in November, four onshore trust loans totaling RMB1.64 billion that mature between May 2011 and December 2012, and RMB1.80 billion in bank borrowings.

We expect Coastal Greenland's property sales to remain weak in 2012 due to the deepening correction in China's real estate market. The company has a limited number of projects, and most of these are affected by the government's purchase-restriction policy. Its total contract sales between April 2011 and December 2011 fell about 70% to HK$2.1 billion from the same period a year earlier. We believe the likelihood is slim that Coastal Greenland can achieve its HK$3 billion budget for property sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012. The company's property sales target for the fiscal year s sharply lower than the HK$4.6 billion sales it achieved in fiscal 2011.

Liquidity

Coastal Greenland's liquidity is "weak," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to be considerably lower than its cash needs in the next 12 months. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Coastal Greenland's liquidity sources can cover only about 50% of its liquidity uses in the next 12 months.

-- The company's primary sources of liquidity include: an unrestricted cash balance of RMB1.52 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; restricted cash deposits of about RMB300 million, which could be used to repay short-term debt; and cash receipts from asset sales of about RMB330 million in the first two months of 2012.

-- The company has about RMB4.30 billion of debt due in 2012.

-- We expect the company's free operating cash flow to remain negative in 2012.

-- The company has limited room to cut construction spending for properties to be delivered in the next 12-16 months.

Coastal Greenland has no offshore bank loan financial covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Coastal Greenland may have difficulties in refinancing its maturating debts that will come due in the next six to 12 months. This is reflected in our assessment that the company's liquidity is weak for the next 12 months and the visibility of asset sales is limited in a depressed market.

We could lower the ratings if Coastal Greenland does not have a concrete financing plan in the next three months to meet its debt maturities, or if its liquidity deteriorates further. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable or upgrade Coastal Greenland if the company secures major refinancing, or its liquidity materially improves due to asset or property sales.

